Management of Buddu Ssaza football team named former Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere as head coach for the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament.

Bogere takes over with immediate effect barely 24 hours before the team’s first game in Muganzirwazza group against Butambala on Wednesday, 1st December at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The former SC Villa and UPDF head coach will work alongside another former Uganda Cranes player Andy Ssali.

Ssali had earlier been named as head coach after taking over from Michael “Skills” Lukyamuzi who guided the team to second place last season.

Buddu is pooled in Muganzirwaza group alongside Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula and Butambala.

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula (*Buluuli & Ssingo qualified to quarter-finals)

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula (*Buluuli & Ssingo qualified to quarter-finals) Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: