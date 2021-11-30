The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) competitions disciplinary panel has suspended the captain of Onduparaka Football Club Rashid Okocha for the misconduct during the game he was red-carded against Sports Club Villa at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Okocha is suspended from all football activities effective immediately as of 30th November 2021 until 18th December 2021.

The suspension also came alongside a cash fine of Shs. 500,000 to be paid into the FUFA Account No.7210000969 Eco Bank Ndeeba Branch, with proof of payment to the committee.

In the said game (SC Villa rallied from a goal down to beat Onduparaka 2-1), Okocha was sent off by referee Ashadu Ssemeere in the 65th minute after a second bookable offense following a wild lunge onto star player Travis Mutyaba.

Rashid Okocha (with a bare chest) walks to the dressing rooms in frustration at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: David Isabirye)

The ruling of the decision CDP No. 30 of 2021 regards violent conduct towards an opponent and attacking the referee.

The panel whose chairman is Deo Mutabazi relied on a video clip to make the ruling after Okocha was seen playing in a violent manner towards an opponent (Mutyaba).

Furthermore, upon being shown a red card, Okocha attacked the referee and delayed to get out of the field of play.

“This misconduct is contrary to the FUFA Competitions Rules and Regulations and puts the game of football into disrepute. The fine (Shs. 500,000) should be paid by 18th December 2021. Failure to pay shall lead to automatic suspension until the fine is paid in full. Should you fail to heed to the sanctions above, the CDP shall be constrained to take stronger disciplinary measures against all parties involved,” the panel statement read.

Meanwhile, the same panel fined Tooro United with Shs. 500,000 for having two of their officials Edward Golola and Sulait Makumbi within the internal perimeter area without bench permits during the game Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabagu sports stadium in Wakiso district.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka hosts Express at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium, Arua city during matchday 8 of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season on Tuesday, 30th November 2021.