StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 | Match Day 8

Onduparaka 1-1 Express

Express Tooro United 2-4 UPDF

UPDF Busoga United 0-1 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Mbarara City 1-0 SC Villa

SC Villa Wakiso Giants 4-2 Soltilo Bright Stars

The reigning Uganda Premier League champions Express played to a 1-all draw with Onduparaka at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium, Arua city on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Onduparaka scored through their captain Muhammed Shaban and Godfrey Lwesibwa replied for Express who completed the game with 10 men following a sending off by first half substitute Enock Ssebagala.

For the second game in a row, Shaban scored for the Catarpillars with a well booted rebound off goalkeeper Denis Otim after a venomous Emmanuel Oketch shot outside the goal area on 8 minutes.

Express technical department introduced Ssebagala for John Byamukama barely 20 minutes into the game.

Action between Onduparaka and Express at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium in Arua city (Credit: Onduparaka FC Media)

The Red Eagles brought the game level when Lwesibawa volleyed home a rebound off Erick Kenzo Kambale past former Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga in the 27th minutes.

Ssebagala was sent off by referee Henry Byaruhanga for a second bookable offence in the 86th minute (Ironically, the first booking had come on 80 minutes).

Onduparaka defender Ahmed Amayo (on loan from Vipers) was named the pilsner player of the match, taking home Shs 100,000 with a plaque.

Ahmed Amayo holds his man of the match plaque (Credit: Aminah Babirye)

Express played to their third draw of the season in 8 matches which leaves them on 12 points in the 6th position.

On the other hand, Onduparaka is 11th with 9 points off 8 matches (also with three draws).

Meanwhile, another Arua city based side, Arua Hill was in action on the same day, away.

The Kongolos registered a hard fought 1-0 away win over Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru with hard working forward Alfred Leku scoring the all-important goal in the 62nd minute.

Leku was also named the pilsner man of the match, taking a plaque and cash (Shs. 100,000).

Mbarara City edged Sports Club Villa 1-0 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City with midfielder Solomon Okwalinga the hero with his 4th minute free-kick.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso, the home side Wakiso Giants beat visiting Soltilo Bright Stars 4-2 with James Angu notching a brace for the visitors.

Edward Satulo, Ivan Bogere, Sharif Kimbowa andPius Kaggwa netted for the Wakiso Giants who are now second on the log behind KCCA.

Army side UPDF beat league debutants Tooro United 4-2 at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal city in a game that had four penalties scored (two per side).

The two penalties for the visiting side (UPDF) were scored by Ivan Ahimbisibwe. Their other goals came from Frank Yiga and Ambrose Kigozi.

Hussein Mwanje got the brace for Tooro United who have now lost 6 games of the 8 played thus far.

Match day 8 of the Uganda Premier League continues on Wednesday with two matches.

Vipers visit debutants Gaddafi at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city whilst BUL is away to table leaders KCCA at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Onduparaka XI Vs Express (Credit: Aminah Babirye)

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Mathias Muwanga (GK), Rashid Yakin, Jimmy Ndalambi, Ahmed Amayo, Hamza Geriga, Abasi Katerega (81′ Martin Aniku), Mansoor Safi Agu (85′ Gabriel Matata), Gibson Adhino, Shaban Muhammad, Baden Mujjahid, Emmanuel Oketch

Subs Not Used: Emmanuel Opolot (G.K), Isaac Okello, John Rogers, Allan Busobozi, Nathan Oloro

Head coach: Lutalo Bbosa

Express XI Vs Onduparaka (Credit: Express FC Media)

Express XI: Denis Otim (GK), Deus Bukenya (70′ Dennis Mubuya), Isa Lumu, Enock Walusimbi, Arthur Kiggundu, John Byamukama (17′ Enock Ssebagala), Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Godfrey Lwesibawa (70′ Mustafa Kiragga), Raymond Walugembe (57′ Joseph Akandwanaho), Eric Kamabale, Charles Musiige

Subs Not Used: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Sadiq Ssekyembe, Richard Bbosa

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Match Officials:

Referee: Henry Byaruhanga

Henry Byaruhanga Assistant Referee 1 : Tonny Agil

: Tonny Agil Assistant Referee 2 : Mario Okwanga

: Mario Okwanga Fourth Official : Paul Omara

: Paul Omara Referees Assessor: George Kabwimukya