Friday Results

URA 0-0 Police

Wakiso Giants 4-2 Soltilo Bright Stars

Tooro United 2-4 UPDF

Mbarara City 1-0 SC Villa

Onduparaka 1-1 Express

Busoga United 0-1 Arua Hill

URA fired blanks in a frustrating draw at home to bottom placed Police and missed a chance to move up to 4th on the table.

The tax collectors were expected to roll over the Cops who are still winless this season but failed to produce a performance that saw them beat Vipers last week.

A point lifts them to 7th place with 11 points from six games while Police stay at the base with two points.

At Kakyeeka, Mbarara City returned to winning ways as they edged SC Villa 1-0 courtesy of an early goal by Solomon Okwalinga.

The former KCCA midfielder scored inside four minutes and the hosts held for all points that move them to 9th on the table with 10 points while SC Villa stay 13th with 7 points from six games played so far.

In FortPortal, four penalties were awarded as army side UPDF beat hosts Tooro United 4-2 at Buhinga.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe scored a brace of penalties in the first half for the visiting side just as Hussein Mwanje did for the hosts to tie the game at 2-2.

In the second half, Frank Yiga and Ambrose scored the winning goals for Brian Ssenyondo side that climbed up to 4th with 14 points as Tooro United remained second from the base with only four points in eight games.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants beat Soltilo Bright Stars 4-2, Express played to a 1-1 draw with Onduparaka in Arua while Busoga United fell 1-0 to Arua Hill at Njeru.