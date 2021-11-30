The writing is well spelt on the wall that there will be a new winner to be crowned at the apex of the 2021 Masaza Cup championship.

The development comes after the reigning and record champions Gomba failed to skip the group stage.

Gomba finished with four points, same as Kyadondo and Kabula as Buluuli (8 points) and Ssingo (6 points) qualified from the group to the treasured quarter final stage.

Ibrahim Kirya, Gomba head coach

The five time winners of the tournament in 2004, 2009, 2014, 2017 and lately 2020 managed one win (3-1 over Kabula), a draw (1-all with Buluuli) and 2-0 identical losses to 2018 champions Kyadondo and 2015 champions Ssingo.

Gomba head coach Ibrahim Kirya acknowledged that his team missed the ingredients of a championship winning team but was quick to add that they are on a rebuilding spree.

“We lacked the spark as a team like the one which won the title last season. We lost many players but we are steadily assembling a young team of talented players” Kirya revealed.

Gomba Goalkeeper Peter “Dhaira” Katongole

A ten man Ssingo humbled Gomba in the second last group game on Monday, 29th November 2021.

Buluuli beat Kyadondo 2-1 in the final game of the Masengere group to topple the rest of the teams in this pool with 8 points.

Meanwhile, the rest of the groups will continue action at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to determine the other six clubs that will qualify for the quarter finals.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the five teams in Muganzirwaza group are expected to arrive in Njeru.

These are Buddu, Butambala, Busujju, Buwekula and Mawogola.

The matches in Muganzirwaza pool commence on Wednesday, 1st December 2021 with a double header.

Buddu takes on Butambala in the early kick off at noon before the derby contest between Busujju and Buwekula.

Past Winners: