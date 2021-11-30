Africa Ludo Cup of Nations (AL-CON) 2021

1st – 4th December – Soweto Hall, Guateng Province – South Africa

The Africa Ludo Cup of Nations (AL-CON) 2021 tournament gets underway on Wednesday, 1st December at the Soweto Hall, Guateng Province in South Africa.

Uganda opens up with West Africans Nigeria on match day one that also has the hosts (South Africa) against Zambia.

Ivory Coast will lock-horns against Cameroon in the other contest for all West Africans’ affair.

Uganda’s team is skippered by Huzaifa Matovu with Vincent Lubega as head coach.

The other players are Beth Nagaddya, Emmanuel Mubiru, Henry Mayanja and Moses Gumomurirwe.

Ludo team Uganda players

Hussein Kalule, president of Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) is optimistic Uganda will perform well.

“We trained well and are prepared for a great showing in South Africa for the 2021 Africa Ludo Cup of Nations tournament” Kalule who also traveled with the vice president (administration) Mike Mukasa noted.

Match day 1:

Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon

Uganda Vs Nigeria

South Africa Vs Zambia

Team Uganda Delegation: Beth Nagaddya, Emmanuel Mubiru, Henry Mayanja, Moses Gumomurirwe, Huzaifa Matovu (captain), Vincent Lubega (coach)

Officials