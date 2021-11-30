Result

Wakiso Giants 4-2 Soltilo Bright Stars

Wakiso Giants came from a goal down to beat visitors Soltilo Bright Stars 4-2 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium on Tuesday.

Edward Satulo, Ivan Bogere, Pius Kaggwa scored for the Purple Sharks who also had an own goal from Derrick Ngoobi to show while James Angu netted for Simon Peter Mugerwa’s charges.

The hosts grabbed the lead after just two minutes when Angu capitalised on poor communication between the hosts’ defence to volley home.

The lead last sixteen minutes as Satulo jumped highest to head Simon Namwanja free kick home.

Bogere put the hosts in the lead for the first time with a diving header after he read another Namwanja cross into the area in the 28th minute.

In the 35th minute, Joseph Youngman drove through the midfield to set up Angu who restored parity as the first half ended all square.

Six minutes after recess, the high flying Sharks got their lead back when Kimbowa looped the ball over Hassan Matovu in Bright Stars’ goal and it bounced off the post and the onrushing Ngoobi put it behind his net.

Kaggwa who had come off for Tom Masiko extended the lead with a beautiful strike that sealed the hosts’ victory.

The Wakiso Giants number 11 could have scored more but missed three chances to keep the score line at 4-2.

Methodius Jjungu, Joseph Janjali and Nelson Senkatuka all had their chances thwarted by the resilient hosts’ backline as they held on to climb to second on the log with 15 points.

Soltilo Bright Stars who take UPDF next stay 14th with 5 points after 7 games.

The Line-ups:

Wakiso Giants: Emukule (GK), Matsiko, Namwanja, Satulo, Wasswa ©, Ssenfuka (Lubwama 83’), Bukenya, Kasule (Komakech 90+2), Masiko (Kaggwa 52’), Kimbowa (Ssebuufu 52’), Bogere (Aliro 83’)

Unused subs: Kawooya, Lukuya

Soltilo Bright Stars: Matovu (GK), Ssemayange (Kushida 82’), Youngman, Kyambadde, Ngoobi (Kasinde 62’), Angu (Omwony 82’), Loki (Janjali), Senkatuka, Odong, Kacancu (Jungu)

Unused subs: Katwe, Tamale

Match Details

Goals: Satulo 18’ Bogere 28’ Ngoobi 51’ Kaggwa 60 | Angu 2’35’

Bookings: Kasule 10’, Ssenfuka 28’

Man of the Match: Simon Namwanja