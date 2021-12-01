Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Results:

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala Buwekula 5-1 Busujju

Buddu Ssaza football team picked up a 1-0 win over Butambala during the opening game of the Muganzirwaza group of the 2021 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Bruno Bunyaga scored the all-important goal of the well contested game.

Bunyaga looped the ball over the advancing substitute goalkeeper Henry Mbaabali in the 70th minute.

Mbaabali had replaced goalkeeper Fahad Emran who limped out on the hour mark.

Buddu’s duo of Gideon Odongo and Ismail Rwamitala were booked in quick succession in the 47th and 51st minutes respectively.

Ten minutes into the second half, Buddu introduced Vianney Bukenya for Geofrey Gaganga before Butambala’s forced change when goalkeeper Fahad limped out for for Mbaabali.

The decisive moment of the game arrived in the 70th minute when Bunyanga flipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper for the lone strike.

Jaffer Kaziro came on for Twaha Ayman Toure inside the final ten minutes for Buddu who held on to win the game.

Meanwhile, during the second game, Bukewula out-muscled Busujju 5-1 in the one sided duel.

Ismail Tamubula scored a hat-trick for Buwekula with Isaac “Messi” Musiima and Abdul Nsereko adding the other.

Ivan Kaweesi’s penalty was merely a consolation for Buwekula.

Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu (in suit) at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu watched both games.

Action continues on Thursday, 2nd December 2021 with another double header.

A wounded Butambala face Mawogola in the early kick off at noon before Buddu will play Buwekula in the second game.

Buddu XI Vs Butambala

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Abdallah Ssentongo, Edward Namasa, Twaha Ayman Toure, Ismail Rwamitala, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyanga, Marvin Kavuma (Captain), Sharif Ssengendo

Subs: Nasif Kabuye (G.K), Vianney Bukenya, Jaffer Kaziro, Farouq Sekayi

Team officials:

Head coach : Steven Bogere

: Steven Bogere Assistant coach: Andy Ssali

Andy Ssali Team Doctor : Rose Namusoke

: Rose Namusoke Team manager: Joseph Lutaaya

Butambala XI Vs Buddu

Butambala XI: Emran Fahad (G.K), Musa Jagwe, Colline Onega, Joseph Ogwanga, Shafik Ssali, Julius Kibuuka, Edrine Owachgiu, Julius Bukenya, Faizo Wabyoona, Raymond Lusajje, Brancher Mulamba

Subs: Henry Mbaabali, Hussein Makanga, Francis Mukasa, Jeremy Matata, John Musinguzi

Team Officials:

Head coach : Emuron Recoba

: Emuron Recoba Assistant coach : Moses Kayemba

: Moses Kayemba Goalkeeping coach: Hussein Mulama

Hussein Mulama Team manager: Francis Kiryowa

Buddu and Butambala captains with the match officials prior to kick off

Match officials: