Results

Gaddafi FC 1-3 Vipers SC

Milton Karisa scored a brace and Bright Anukani added the other as Vipers beat hosts Gaddafi 3-1 in Jinja.

Jamaldine Buchochera would be equaliser turned into a mere consolation for the newly promoted side.

Karisa broke the deadlock just after the half our mark but Buchochera restored parity with a leveller six minutes later.

The Vipers’ forward struck again five minutes to the break and Anukani added the third three minutes later and that was all to show in terms of scores at full time whistle as no team found the back of the net after the break.

The win lifts the Venoms back to second position on the log ahead of the top of the table clash on Sunday when they host KCCA at Kitende.

Gaddafi who face Police next on Tuesday next week stay 11th on the table with nine points.