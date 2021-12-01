Result: KCCA 3-1 BUL FC

KCCA will go into the top of the table clash with a six-point gap after seeing off a spirited BUL FC 3-1 at Lugogo.

Goals from Innocent Wafula, Charles Lwanga, and Davis Kasirye put the hosts on the road to victory with Musa Esenu pulling one back for the visitors.

Innocent Wafula and Musa Esenu battle for the ball | Credit: John Batanudde

BUL were the better side in the first half but found themselves 1-0 down at the stroke of halftime as Wafula hit the target with a good shot from outside the area.

Alex Isabirye’s men returned as they left in the second half and the introduction of Joseph Ssemujju saw them earn a penalty after he was fouled in the area.

Herbert Achai and Joseph Ssemujju go shoulder to shoulder for the ball | Credit: John Batanudde

But he went from hero to villain as he sent his attempt over and above the bar to the relief of Morley Byekwaso who started the game with five defenders.



More 3 points in the bag .

See you on Sunday pic.twitter.com/cBMZECYg8r — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) December 1, 2021

Charles Lwanga | Credit: John Batanudde

In the 77th minute, Lwanga who had come on for the silent Sadat Anaku extended the hosts’ lead with a solo goal as caught the BUL FC defence with less numbers.

Kasirye then put the icing on the cake with a tap in from just inside the six-yard area from a well-laid cross by Herbert Achai.

Davis Kasirye | Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA’s win keeps them top with 22 points from eight games and return to action on Sunday with a big one away to second-placed Vipers who beat Gaddafi FC 3-1 in Jinja.

BUL who dropped to 5th on the log with 14 points will be next in action on December 7 against Busoga United in another Jinja derby.