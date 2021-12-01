Wednesday December 1, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm

High flying KCCA host BUL FC at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday aiming to pick their routine win against the Jinja based side.

The Kasasiro have won six of the previous eight league meetings at Lugogo and are yet to lose to BUL FC when they play at home.

They come into the game confident after picking a vital win away to Arua Hill that saw them stretch the lead at the summit and Morley Byekwaso says the response to training has been superb since then.

“The players have responded well in training from the time we returned from Arua,” he said before setting the target against BUL FC.

“The focus is all set to the game against Bul FC. We want to win. We have the home advantage.

“We will try to get the right players and formations on the day so that we can pick three points.”

His counterpart and former teammate at SC Villa Alex Isabirye is wary of the threat from the organised KCCA team but is adamant his boys can end the bad away run against Kasasiro.

“KCCA FC is one of the most organised teams in the country and they have a set of good coaches,” he stated.

“However, my players are eager to play and we expect to win tomorrow’s game.”

Team News:

The hosts have defender Denis Iguma back from suspension to boost the backline but are without Brian Majwega, Julius Poloto, Brian Aheebwa, Samson Kigozi and long term absentees Emmanuel Wasswa, Peter Magambo and Brian Kayanja.

BUL FC are still without Ambrose Kirya and Hamis Tibita but have Douglas Muganga back at the heart of defence.