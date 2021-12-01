Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza Group:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021:

12:00 PM : Buddu Vs Butambala

3:00 PM: Busujju Vs Buwekula

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District

All the five teams in Muganzirwaza group arrived at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 30th November 2021 well ahead of kick off on the subsequent day.

2016 champions Buddu, Butambala, Busujju, Buwekula and Mawogola players as well as officials arrived safely at the center where they will be involved until 8th December 2021.

Buwekula was the first team to check in led by their head coach Frank Mulindwa.

Then were followed by Butambala, Buddu, Mawogola and finally Busujju.

Some of the teams had a feel of the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru turf before the night’s rest.

All the five teams are expected to go through orientation where the camp rules (do’s and don’ts will be elucidated to the players and officials).

Wednesday double header:

On 1st December 2021, Buddu opens up against Butambala at noon.

Buddu has a new head coach in Steven Bogere who relegated Andy Ssali to assist coach status.

Bogere will straight away take over the team against a youthful Butambala.

In the second game on Wednesday, Busujju will face Buwekula before Thursday’s other double header set when Butambala takes on Mawogola at 12 PM and Buddu facing Buwekula.

Friday, 3rd November 2021 will be rest for all the teams.

The Muganzirwazza group follows earlier action in Masengere group where Buluuli and Ssingo qualified to the quarter finals.

After Muganzirwazza, there will be matches in Bulange and Butikiro groups before the quarter finals and semi-finals.

All the team players and officials are vaccinated as well as tested for COVID-19 before accessing the camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Gomba, the reigning and record champions (with 5 trophies) are already eliminated.

Muganzirwazza Fixtures

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula (*Buluuli & Ssingo qualified to quarter-finals)

Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: