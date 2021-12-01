Wednesday December 1, 2021

Gaddafi Arena, Jinja 3pm

Roberto Oliviera wants a swift response from his venoms when they take on Gaddafi in Jinja on Wednesday.

Vipers were dismantled last Saturday by URA in the side’s first defeat under the pair of Robertinho and Cardoso to stay a distant six points behind rivals KCCA and failure to win on Wednesday will cause call for alarm.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Brazilian referred to the game as a final and highlighted the importance of a return to winning ways.

“Like l said, every match for us is like a final. So, every game is important therefore I’m confident and hopeful we shall bounce back to winning ways.” Robertinho stated.

For the first time this season, attackers Allan Kayiwa and Dan Sserunkuma make the Venoms squad and could earn their first appearances in Jinja.

Without injured Yunus Sentamu, the big onus to look for goals will be on Congolese import Ceaser Mazonki as the visitors aim to go second on the table ahead of their big encounter on Sunday against KCCA.

Gaddafi, 10th on the log with 9 nine points will miss Brian Kalumba and a few others who are on loan from Vipers.