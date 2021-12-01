FUFA Big League 2021-2022 | Match Day Four Fixtures

Thursday, 2nd December 2021:

Kyetume Vs Calvary – Nakisunga Saaza Ground, Mukono

Kataka Vs Maroons – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale

Blacks Power Vs Ndejje University – Aki Bua Memorial Stadium, Lira

Luweero United Vs Proline – Kosovo Ground, Kasana

Kitara Vs Nyamityobora – Masindi Stadium, Masindi

*All Games kick off at 3 PM

The 2021-2022 FUFA Big League returns with five games on match day four across the country.

Table leaders Kyetume are at home against Moyo based Calvary at the Nakisunga Saaza ground in Mukono district.

Christened as the “Slaughters”, Kyetume is yet to lose any game after matches against Luwero United (3-1), Kitara (1-1) and lately away to MYDA (0-1).

Kyetume will dwell upon star players as Baker Buyala, Steven Kabuye, Ezra Kizito Kaye, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Felix Okot, goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu among others.

Another on-form side Kataka will play before home fans against Maroons at the Mbale Municipal Stadium in Mbale city.

Kataka earned maximum points in their immediate past encounter away to Proline (3-1) at the MTN Omondi Stadium during the second game of the season.

In their first game of the campaign, Kataka had drawn 1-all at home with visiting Nyamityobora.

The contest against Maroons will therefore be their second game at home.

Kataka will miss the services of Hassan Wadenga who was red carded against Proline, whilst captain Peter Lusimbula remains sidelined with a nose injury.

Lusimbula joins other absentees as Ashraf Mulinde, Yasin Mukasa and Wilber Wamala.

Kataka’s Francis Odongo (with dreadlocks) heads the ball Credit: John Batanudde

Former Uganda U-17 national goalkeeper Edward Kasibante, Joel Onziku, Faraji Mugambe, Stephen Namaisi, Aziz Nambobi, Francos Odongo, Emmanuel Mukisa, Nassur Nandala, Okuru Swamadur, Usama Khayemba among others remain key pillars for the home side coached by Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango.

In other matches, Blacks Power is home to Ndejje University at the Aki Bua Memorial Stadium in Lira.

On form Luweero United faces Proline at the Kosovo Ground, Kasana in Luwero district.

Luwero United beat Nyamityobora 3-2 on the road with Joseph Justus “Mwenda” Nkabirwa on target.

Meanwhile, Kitara shall be home to Nyamityobora at the Masindi Stadium in Masindi district.

Three clubs shall be promoted automatically to the Uganda Premier League by the end of the FUFA Big league season in May 2022.