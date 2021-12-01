Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Results:

Buwekula 5-1 Busujju

Busujju Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Buwekula humbled Busujju 5-1 during a derby contest in Muganzirwazza group of the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Gangly forward Ismail Tamubula starred with a hat-trick before two other goals for Isaac “Messi” Musiima and Abdul Nsereko got the other goals for Frank Mulindwa’s coached side.

Ivan Kaweesi scored a second half penalty, good enough for the consolation to give the score-sheet a worthy respectable second look.

Tamubula got the opener after 33 minutes with a venomous shot inside the goal area.

Two minutes later, Musiima, a Masaza Cup winner with Gomba last season doubled the lead with a well tapped in goal off skipper Shafik Kakande’s laid ball for a two goal margin by the half way mark.

Busujju XI Vs Buwekula

Abdul Nsereko made it three in the 57th minute before Kaweesi pulled back a goal with a well struck penalty.

Tamubula got his brace and hat-trick in the 81st and 90th minutes respectively.

Buwekula is now top of the Muganzirwazza group standings on goal difference since they have the same number of points (3) as Buddu.

Buddu had earlier edged Butambala 1-0 courtesy of Bruno Bunyaga’s goal.

Action continues on Thursday, 2nd December 2021 with another double header.

A wounded Butambala face Mawogola in the early kick off at noon before Buddu will play Buwekula in the second game.

Minister Owek. Ssekabembe bows to the players before kick off