FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Third Round, First Leg

Uganda vs South Africa

Friday, 3rd December 2021

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Kickoff:4PM

Uganda and South Africa will face off on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende as African qualifiers to next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup enter the third round.

The two Nations will be hoping for a positive start in the first leg before facing off in Johannesburg two weeks later.

With Uganda hosting the first leg, coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi believes winning at home would be a big boost in their pursuit to progress to the next stage.

Kiyingi while addressing the media on Thursday indicated the focus is about getting victory in Kitende.

“We want to win at home because that gives us advantage going into the return leg. The players have been prepared well and we hope that they execute the plan made,” he said.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi giving instructions Credit: John Batanudde

Despite failing to win the CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship last month, Kiyingi insists that doesn’t affect their plans for South Africa but rather they picked lessons.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t win the title but that is behind us now. We have tried to rectify the mistakes made and that is a good factor to motivate us going into the encounter with South Africa.”

Captain Fauzia Najjemba who was the top scorer at Championship with 11 goals in 5 games also shares similar sentiments and asserts that they are ready to deliver.

Fauzia Najjemba (FUFA Media)

“We have moved away from the CECAFA experience. I know many Ugandans have a lot of faith in this team and we can only repay that belief by winning. All of us are ready to win and keep chasing the target of playing at the World Cup.’

Whereas the two sides have not faced off at this stage, Kiyingi hopes to use the experience of playing against South Africa U17 at COSAFA two years ago to overcome their seniors.

“We don’t little knowledge about their team but some of the players who were in their U17 team that we played at COSAFA in 2019 have since graduated to the U20 side and I think we shall try to replicate what we applied back then.”

The winner on aggregate will advance to the fourth round. To reach this level, Uganda eliminated Kenya 10-3 on aggregate while South Africa ejected Mozambique 4-2 on aggregate.