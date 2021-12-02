Uganda Golf Professional Open 2021:

Day 1 Leader: Jasta Madoya (Kenya) – 65

Kenyan professional Jastas Madoya was the day one leader during the opening round of the 2021 Uganda Professional Golf Open at the par 71 Entebbe club.

Christened Pastor, Madoya scored 6-under 65 on day one. The calm long hitter was flawless throughout the first 18 holes with the only grey patch coming on the hithetho troublesome par 5 hole 7 where he returned a par score (5).

By the close of business for the front 9, Madoya had 34 and improved in the closing 9 holes with 31.

Madoya took a 2-stroke lead over Zimbabwe’s Vistor Mapwanya (67).

Jastas “Pastor” Madoya Credit: Thinus Maritz/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images

I was swinging good and my putting was much better today. My approach shots were also very good which made me enjoy the game. There was no pressure because I had a good team to play with. I just love the challenge of this course. It’s a beautiful course with beautiful trees, so I just enjoy it. Jastas Madoya, Kenyan pro golfer

Another Kenyan Jacob Okello and Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi are tied on 3-under 68.

Zambian amateur Chanda Bwembya is joint fifth alongside Kenyan legendary Dismas Indiza, Uganda’s Abraham Ainamani, Tony Omuli (Kenya), Philip Kasozi (Uganda), and Mike Kisia (Kenya) with 2-under 69 for the top ten.

Silver Opio, Ibrahim Aliga (Amateur), Kopan Timbe, Nyasha Muyambo, and Uganda Open debutant Rodell Gaita are 1-under 70.

The only female professional in the race is Uganda’s Flavia Namakula who returned 7-over 78, scoring 37 in the front nine and 41 at the back.

Missed the cut

Four golfers Gerald Kabuye (86), Hussein Bagalana (87), Shileen Nanji (91), and Lawrence Muhenda (disqualified) all missed the cut.

Day two teed off on Thursday morning with action as early as 7 AM.

Leader Madoya is in the second group alongside Uganda’s Brian Toolit and Entebbe club professional Herman Mutebi.

The professionals are playing for a total kitty of Shs 100,000,000.

Pros from Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Sweden, and South Africa are all in action.