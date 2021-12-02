Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group:

Thursday, December 2 Games:

Butambala Vs Mawogola – 12 PM

Buwekula Vs Buddu – 3 PM

Wednesday, December 1 Results:

Buwekula 5-1 Busujju

Busujju Buddu 1-0 Butambala

After falling 1-0 to Buddu in the Muganzirwaza group opener on Wednesday, 1st December 2021, Butambala returns to action barely 24 hours later.

Butambala faces Mawogola in the early kick off of the double header that will be played on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Buddu will play Muganzirwaza table leaders Buwekula in the second game at 2 PM.

Under their head coach Emuron Recoba, Butambala is looking forward an improved performance as they seek for their first win of the campaign.

Butambala’s first choice goalkeeper Fahad Emran will need to pass a late fitness test having limped out midway the second half before Henry Mbaabali took over.

Other players that they will dwell upon include captain Faizo Wabyoona, Musa Jagwe, Colline Onega, Joseph Ogwanga, Shafik Ssali, Julius Kibuuka, Edrine Owachgiu, Julius Bukenya, Raymond Lusajje and Brancher Mulamba among others.

Butambala team that lost to Buddu 1-0

Mawogola is coached by Jamadah Magasi who replaced Simon Ddungu.

In the second game, table leaders Buwekula will face Buddu in a top of the log standings.

Buwekula humiliated Busujju 5-1 with gangly forward Ismail Tamubula scoring a hat-trick.

Isaac “Messi” Musiima and Abdul Nsereko got the other goals for Buwekula, a side coached by Frank Mulindwa.

Buddu under head coach Steven Bogere will be out to present a statement of intent after a hard fought 1-0 win over Butambala.

Goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya, formerly at Mawogola will be expected to maintain his A-performance.

Other players of substance at Buddu include; Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Abdallah Ssentongo, Edward Namasa, Twaha Ayman Toure, Ismail Rwamitala, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyanga, captain Marvin Kavuma, Sharif Ssengendo, Vianney Bukenya and Farouq Sekayi among others.