Melisa Akullu was unguardable on Thursday night as Vanguard University Lions cruised to an 81-44 victory over Life pacific.

Vanguard improved to 4-1 overall on the season and 2-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Airiana Madanski got the Lions on the board with layup 1:20 in. Then Melissa Akullu took over to start her huge night, as the center made four free throws and converted another lay-in to put the Vanguard up by six.

With 4:40 to play in the first quarter, Akullu then secured an offensive rebound to reset the team. The ball eventually ended in the hands of Alexa Silva in the corner, who buried the three to put the Lions up 13-4.

Life Pacific got some momentum going the rest of the frame closing it with a 9-6 run, with VU up 19-13 at the horn.

After the breather between the quarters, the Lions returned with high energy and never looked back with Akullu taking charge.

The Ugandan center went 13-of-21 from the field and 9-of-13 on the line tallying season-high 35 points. She rucked 20 rebounds, 9 coming off the offensive glass.

“Glad we won and we still have lots of work to and adjustments to make while we navigate through our injuries.

“Melissa was huge for us obviously. She keeps getting better and better,” said Head Coach Russ Davis.

Madanski (18 points) and Silver (15 points) also scored in double figures for Vanguard.

Rachel Spinosa (14) and Caylyn White (11) were the top points contributors for Life Pacific.

Next Up

Akullu, who is averaging 23.4 points per game in 30 minutes on a 60% shooting and 13.8 rebounds, and the Lions will have to get ready for their first clash with No. 2 Westmont next Thursday, December 9.

Score by Quarter