Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group

Thursday, December 2 Results:

Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

Buddu Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Buwekula and Buddu ended all square in a four goal thriller of the Muganzirwazza group in the Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, December 2.

Isaac “Messi” Musiima scored a brace, both goals from penalties for Buwekula.

Buddu’s two goals came from lethal forward Bruno Bunyaga and defender Edward Namasa.

Musiima beat goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya with a 7th minute penalty.

Bunyaga equalized with a brilliant header off a well-executed delivery from left back Gideon Odongo on 18 minutes as the opening stanza ended 1-goal apiece.

Musiima restored Buwekula’s lead with another penalty on 75 minutes following a handball incident but the joy was short lived with Namasa’s powerful header three minutes later.

After this draw, Buwekula maintains the summit spot in the group with four points and a superior goal different over Buddu with whom they share the same number of points.

In the early kick off on Thursday, Butambala and Mawogola shared the spoils in a one-all draw.

Isiah Sabiiti got Mawogola’s opener in the before Blancher Mulamba replied for Butambala.

Meanwhile, Friday, 3rd December 2021 will be rest day for all the five teams before the matches will resume on the subsequent day.

Wednesday, December 1 Results:

Buwekula 5-1 Busujju

Busujju Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Buwekula XI Vs Buddu

Team Line Ups:

Buwekula XI: Patrick Mubiru (G.K), Raymond Marvin Witaikire, Michael Kimmich Kimera, Johnson Lucky Kassaija, Isaac Musiima, Shafic Kakande (Captain), Benard Alijuna, Ismail Tamubula, Abdul Nsereko, Alex Kizito, Nassif Kamulegeya

Subs: Joram Nsubuga, Anthony Kizito Kirumira, Michael Abura, Stuart Otunnu, Fahad Jumbe

Buwekula team bench with the officials and subsistute players

Team Officials:

Head Coach : Frank Mulindwa

: Frank Mulindwa Assistant Coach: Prince Geofrey Jjuuko

Prince Geofrey Jjuuko Goalkeeping Coach : Tonny Mutebi

: Tonny Mutebi Team Manager: Vincent Sserunjogi

Buddu XI Vs Buwekula

Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Edward Namasa, Abdallah Ssentongo, Fahad Nsamba, Isma Rwamitala, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Marvin Kavuma (Captain), Sharif Ssengendo

Subs: Nasif Kabuye (G.K), Jaffer Kaziro, Farouk Sekayi, Vianney Bukenya, Brian Omirambe

Buddu team bench of officials and subsistute players

Team Officials:

Head coach : Steven Bogere

: Steven Bogere Assistant Coach : Andy Ssali

: Andy Ssali Team Doctor : Rose Namusoke

: Rose Namusoke Team Manager: Joseph Lutaaya

Match officials: