Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group
Thursday, December 2 Results:
- Buwekula 2-2 Buddu
- Butambala 1-1 Mawogola
Buwekula and Buddu ended all square in a four goal thriller of the Muganzirwazza group in the Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday, December 2.
Isaac “Messi” Musiima scored a brace, both goals from penalties for Buwekula.
Buddu’s two goals came from lethal forward Bruno Bunyaga and defender Edward Namasa.
Musiima beat goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya with a 7th minute penalty.
Bunyaga equalized with a brilliant header off a well-executed delivery from left back Gideon Odongo on 18 minutes as the opening stanza ended 1-goal apiece.
Musiima restored Buwekula’s lead with another penalty on 75 minutes following a handball incident but the joy was short lived with Namasa’s powerful header three minutes later.
After this draw, Buwekula maintains the summit spot in the group with four points and a superior goal different over Buddu with whom they share the same number of points.
In the early kick off on Thursday, Butambala and Mawogola shared the spoils in a one-all draw.
Isiah Sabiiti got Mawogola’s opener in the before Blancher Mulamba replied for Butambala.
Meanwhile, Friday, 3rd December 2021 will be rest day for all the five teams before the matches will resume on the subsequent day.
Wednesday, December 1 Results:
- Buwekula 5-1 Busujju
- Buddu 1-0 Butambala
Team Line Ups:
Buwekula XI: Patrick Mubiru (G.K), Raymond Marvin Witaikire, Michael Kimmich Kimera, Johnson Lucky Kassaija, Isaac Musiima, Shafic Kakande (Captain), Benard Alijuna, Ismail Tamubula, Abdul Nsereko, Alex Kizito, Nassif Kamulegeya
Subs: Joram Nsubuga, Anthony Kizito Kirumira, Michael Abura, Stuart Otunnu, Fahad Jumbe
Team Officials:
- Head Coach: Frank Mulindwa
- Assistant Coach: Prince Geofrey Jjuuko
- Goalkeeping Coach: Tonny Mutebi
- Team Manager: Vincent Sserunjogi
Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Edward Namasa, Abdallah Ssentongo, Fahad Nsamba, Isma Rwamitala, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Marvin Kavuma (Captain), Sharif Ssengendo
Subs: Nasif Kabuye (G.K), Jaffer Kaziro, Farouk Sekayi, Vianney Bukenya, Brian Omirambe
Team Officials:
- Head coach: Steven Bogere
- Assistant Coach: Andy Ssali
- Team Doctor: Rose Namusoke
- Team Manager: Joseph Lutaaya
Match officials:
- Center Referee: Steven Kimayo
- Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalibala
- Assistant Referee 2: Paul Zziwa
- Fourth official: Joyce Athuhaire