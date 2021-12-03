2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Leader (After 2 Rounds): Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 69, 64 (132)

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi shot an astonishing 7-under 64 during the second round of the TuskerMalt Uganda Professional Golf Open at the par-71 Entebbe club on Thursday, 2nd December 2021.

Chinhoi overtook the leaderboard with a combined 132 gross score (10-under) surpassing the day one leader, Jastas Madoya from Kenya.

The leader is optimistic that he will carry on the pressure that comes with leading the entire pack.

“I like the pressure and ready to hold onto it until the last day” Chinhoi who also won the Uganda Pro open last year revealed.

Another Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya is 6-under and currently placed third on the leaderboard, two strokes better than legendary Kenyan professional Dismas Indiza.

The best placed Ugandan is Philip Kasozi, 7 strokes adrift the leader.

Two other Ugandans, Deo Akope (also the Uganda Golf Professional Association captain) and Ronald Rugumayo are joint sixth with 140 gross over 36 holes.

Deo Akope Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Other Ugandans who made the treasured cut after round two include; Vincent Byamukama (shot 5-under on two day two), US based Willy Deus Kitata, Abraham Ainamani, Richard Baguma, Ibrahim Aliga (amateur), Adolf Muhumuza and debutant Rodell Gaita.

Day Three Pressure group:

Leader Robson Chinhoi, Jastas Madoya and Visitor Mapwanya teed off at 10 AM in the main pressure group.

The second pressure group of two Ugandans Deo Akope and Phillip Kasozi as well as Kenya’s Dismas Indiza teed off at 9:50 AM.

Tournament Director Anthony anticipates a flawless championship in the remaining 36 holes that wind down on Saturday with a prize giving ceremony.

“It has been proved that the best golf is yet to come. The big numbers with underscores is promising. We have witnessed the best golf and still expect amazing scores in the remaining 36 holes” Agaba stated.

The professionals official cut was determined after round two with Shs 100,000,000 is being played for as the total kitty.

Top 11 Leaderboard after 36 Holes (2 Rounds):