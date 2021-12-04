Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open Professionals 2021:

Leader (After 54 Holes):

Jastas Madoya (Kenya) – 65, 68, 66 – 199 (-14)

Kenya’s Jastas Madoya returned to the summit of the leaderboard coming to the closing round of the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open (professionals) in Entebbe.

Madoya (199 in 54 holes) is five strokes ahead of second placed Dismas Indiza (204 gross).

The long hitting calm professional scored 5-under 66 during round three to overtake Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who led day two.

Chinhoi scored 2-over 73 during round three as he is now 6 strokes from the leader.

Legendary Kenyan professional Indiza scored 5-under 66, same as Madoya on day three to take the second place and book a final pressure group slot coming to the fourth and final round.

Ronald Rugumayo is the best placed Ugandan coming to the final 18 holes, tied on fourth like Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya.

Another Ugandan, Deo Akope is tied for 6th on 211 strokes after three rounds, same as Philip Kasozi.

Joshua Seale (212), Willy Deus Kitata (213), Simon Ngige (214), Vincent Byamukama (214), Zambian Sydney Wemba (214), Tony Omuli (214), Erick Ooko (215), Paul Chidale (215), Francis Epe (215), Abrahiam Ainamani (216) and David Wakhu (218) are other top performers.

Day Four pressure:

The main pressure group will tee off at 12:00 PM with leader Jastas Madoya, Robson Chinhoi and Dismas Indiza, swinging off on the first tee.

The second pressure group will have Deo Akope Visitor Mapwanya and Ronald Rugumayo on the first tee at 11:50 AM.

During the same time, Mike Kisia, Greg Snow and David Wakhu will swing off from the tenth tee in an all Kenyan affair.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka is among the subsidiary golferers on the day, teeing off at 12:10 PM alongside Peter Kiguru and Edward Kabuchu.