Buddu players celebrate their goal against Busujju

Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group:

  • Saturday, December 4, Results:
  • Buddu 3-1 Busujju
  • Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula

Buddu Ssaza Football Club overcame Busujju 3-1 to register their second victory during the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo scored a brace and sharp shooter Bruno Bunyaga added the other for the 2016 Masaza Cup winners.

Ivan Kaweesi netted a penalty for the consolation of Busujju who have now lost two matches (the other defeat came against Buwekula, 5-1).

Sharif Ssengendo (shirt 5) celebrates with Buddu teammates

After a shoody opening quarter of the game, Buddu eventually came to life when Ssengendo parried home a fluffed ball from goalkeeper Benon Bukenya after an initial shot by Bunyaga on 16 minutes.

Busujju got the equalizer in the 27th minute from Kaweesi followed a foul on Arafat Mawanda by Edward Namasa.

Bunyaga made it two in the 37th minute with a powerful header before Ssengendo’s free-kick was pushed to the woodwork on the stroke of half time.

Ssengendo completed his brace with a sublime finish on the hour mark as Buddu further stamped authority onto the game.

This was Buddu’s second win in Muganzirwaza group after a 5-1 comprehensive win over Butambala in the opener.

Buddu’s Jaffer Kaziro is sand-wiched by two Busujju players

Buddu also played to a 2-all draw with Buwekula on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Buwekula maintained the summit spot with a 2-1 win over Buwekula.

Isaac “Messi” Musiima scored a brace to take his personal tally of goals in the tournament to five as he leads the scorers’ standings.

Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli netted Mawogola’s consolation.

The tournament takes a day’s recess on Sunday and will resume on the subsequent day (Monday, 6th December 2021) with a double header.

Busujju take on Mawogola in the early kick off at 12:00 PM before Buwekula will play Butambala in the second game.

Other Results:

  • Buddu 1-0 Butambala
  • Buwekula 5-1 Busujju
  • Buwekula 2-2 Buddu
  • Butambala 1-1 Mawogola
Buddu XI Vs Busujju

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Abdallah Ssentongo (Captain), Edward Namasa, Fahad Nsamba, Isma Rwamitara, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Sharif Ssengendo, Vianney Bukenya

Subs: Nasif Kabuye (G.K), Jaffer Kaziro, Farouk Sekayi, Brian Omirambe

Team officials:

Head coach: Steven Bogere

Assistant coach: Andy Ssali

Team Doctor: Rose Namusoke Muwonge

Team manager: Joseph Lutaaya

Busujju XI Vs Buddu

Busujju XI: Benon Bukenya (G.K), Justine Opiro, Arafat Mawanda, Frank Tabu, Michael Ssimbwa, Jamil Kajubi, Raymond Kaganda, Jonathan Onyango, Peter Abalirya, Ivan Kaweesi, Isaac Miiro

Subs: Mustafa Kalule, Deo Lukyamuzi, Deo Mukasa, Akram Kasagga, Enock Bagenda

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Timothy Onyango

Assistant Coach: Gerald Mwanje

Team Doctor: Joseph Musisi

Team Manager: Adam Masembe

Buddu and Busujju captains with the match officials

