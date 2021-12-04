Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group:



Saturday, December 4, Results:



Buddu 3- 1 Busujju



1 Busujju Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula



Buddu Ssaza Football Club overcame Busujju 3-1 to register their second victory during the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, December 4, 2021.



Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo scored a brace and sharp shooter Bruno Bunyaga added the other for the 2016 Masaza Cup winners.



Ivan Kaweesi netted a penalty for the consolation of Busujju who have now lost two matches (the other defeat came against Buwekula, 5-1).

Sharif Ssengendo (shirt 5) celebrates with Buddu teammates

After a shoody opening quarter of the game, Buddu eventually came to life when Ssengendo parried home a fluffed ball from goalkeeper Benon Bukenya after an initial shot by Bunyaga on 16 minutes.

Busujju got the equalizer in the 27th minute from Kaweesi followed a foul on Arafat Mawanda by Edward Namasa.

Bunyaga made it two in the 37th minute with a powerful header before Ssengendo’s free-kick was pushed to the woodwork on the stroke of half time.

Ssengendo completed his brace with a sublime finish on the hour mark as Buddu further stamped authority onto the game.



This was Buddu’s second win in Muganzirwaza group after a 5-1 comprehensive win over Butambala in the opener.



Buddu’s Jaffer Kaziro is sand-wiched by two Busujju players

Buddu also played to a 2-all draw with Buwekula on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Buwekula maintained the summit spot with a 2-1 win over Buwekula.



Isaac “Messi” Musiima scored a brace to take his personal tally of goals in the tournament to five as he leads the scorers’ standings.



Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli netted Mawogola’s consolation.



The tournament takes a day’s recess on Sunday and will resume on the subsequent day (Monday, 6th December 2021) with a double header.



Busujju take on Mawogola in the early kick off at 12:00 PM before Buwekula will play Butambala in the second game.



Other Results:



Buddu 1-0 Butambala



Buwekula 5-1 Busujju



Buwekula 2-2 Buddu



Butambala 1-1 Mawogola



Buddu XI Vs Busujju

Team Line Ups:



Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Abdallah Ssentongo (Captain), Edward Namasa, Fahad Nsamba, Isma Rwamitara, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Sharif Ssengendo, Vianney Bukenya



Subs: Nasif Kabuye (G.K), Jaffer Kaziro, Farouk Sekayi, Brian Omirambe



Team officials:



Head coach: Steven Bogere



Assistant coach: Andy Ssali



Team Doctor: Rose Namusoke Muwonge



Team manager: Joseph Lutaaya



Busujju XI Vs Buddu

Busujju XI: Benon Bukenya (G.K), Justine Opiro, Arafat Mawanda, Frank Tabu, Michael Ssimbwa, Jamil Kajubi, Raymond Kaganda, Jonathan Onyango, Peter Abalirya, Ivan Kaweesi, Isaac Miiro



Subs: Mustafa Kalule, Deo Lukyamuzi, Deo Mukasa, Akram Kasagga, Enock Bagenda



Team Officials:



Head Coach: Timothy Onyango



Assistant Coach: Gerald Mwanje



Team Doctor: Joseph Musisi



Team Manager: Adam Masembe