Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group:
- Saturday, December 4, Results:
- Buddu 3-1 Busujju
- Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula
Buddu Ssaza Football Club overcame Busujju 3-1 to register their second victory during the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo scored a brace and sharp shooter Bruno Bunyaga added the other for the 2016 Masaza Cup winners.
Ivan Kaweesi netted a penalty for the consolation of Busujju who have now lost two matches (the other defeat came against Buwekula, 5-1).
After a shoody opening quarter of the game, Buddu eventually came to life when Ssengendo parried home a fluffed ball from goalkeeper Benon Bukenya after an initial shot by Bunyaga on 16 minutes.
Busujju got the equalizer in the 27th minute from Kaweesi followed a foul on Arafat Mawanda by Edward Namasa.
Bunyaga made it two in the 37th minute with a powerful header before Ssengendo’s free-kick was pushed to the woodwork on the stroke of half time.
Ssengendo completed his brace with a sublime finish on the hour mark as Buddu further stamped authority onto the game.
This was Buddu’s second win in Muganzirwaza group after a 5-1 comprehensive win over Butambala in the opener.
Buddu also played to a 2-all draw with Buwekula on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Buwekula maintained the summit spot with a 2-1 win over Buwekula.
Isaac “Messi” Musiima scored a brace to take his personal tally of goals in the tournament to five as he leads the scorers’ standings.
Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli netted Mawogola’s consolation.
The tournament takes a day’s recess on Sunday and will resume on the subsequent day (Monday, 6th December 2021) with a double header.
Busujju take on Mawogola in the early kick off at 12:00 PM before Buwekula will play Butambala in the second game.
Other Results:
- Buddu 1-0 Butambala
- Buwekula 5-1 Busujju
- Buwekula 2-2 Buddu
- Butambala 1-1 Mawogola
Team Line Ups:
Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Abdallah Ssentongo (Captain), Edward Namasa, Fahad Nsamba, Isma Rwamitara, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Sharif Ssengendo, Vianney Bukenya
Subs: Nasif Kabuye (G.K), Jaffer Kaziro, Farouk Sekayi, Brian Omirambe
Team officials:
Head coach: Steven Bogere
Assistant coach: Andy Ssali
Team Doctor: Rose Namusoke Muwonge
Team manager: Joseph Lutaaya
Busujju XI: Benon Bukenya (G.K), Justine Opiro, Arafat Mawanda, Frank Tabu, Michael Ssimbwa, Jamil Kajubi, Raymond Kaganda, Jonathan Onyango, Peter Abalirya, Ivan Kaweesi, Isaac Miiro
Subs: Mustafa Kalule, Deo Lukyamuzi, Deo Mukasa, Akram Kasagga, Enock Bagenda
Team Officials:
Head Coach: Timothy Onyango
Assistant Coach: Gerald Mwanje
Team Doctor: Joseph Musisi
Team Manager: Adam Masembe