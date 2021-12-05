Result

Vipers 2-2 KCCA

KCCA wait for an elusive win at Kitende against Vipers continues after being denied by a late screamer from Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Yasser Mugerwa had put the visitors in the lead early in the second half to add on Sadat Anaku opener that had been cancelled by a well-built Ceaser Mazonki leveller.

Anaku gave the visitors the lead with a well taken goal in the fifth minute after receiving a ball from Davis Kasirye and created space for himself before firing past Fabien Mutombora.

The forward made up for an earlier miss after he was slow to react to a flick from Kasirye.

The goal awakened Vipers who threatened through Allan Kayiwa, Mazonki and Milton Karisa but KCCA could have extended the lead through Kasirye whose effort was parried over by Mutombora.

Vipers’ equaliser arrived in the 27th minute with Mazonki getting at the end of a move he orchestrated from the middle when he turned past Innocent Wafula, passed to Karisa who fed him again to slot home comfortably.

It was 1-1 at the break and both tacticians responded by making half time changes.

Karim Watambala replaced former KCCA midfielder Bright Anukani while Mugerwa and Gift Ali came on for Arafat Usama and Rogers Mato respectively.

Mugerwa needed eleven minutes to make a difference as he fired home from just edge when teed up by former Vipers man Innocent Wafula.

However, the former SC Victoria University midfielder was stretchered off moments later after he pulled a hamstring and it was Charles Lwanga that replaced him.

What a way to protect your image



That was a rocket of a hit 𝘽𝙤𝙗𝙤𝙨𝙞 𝘽𝙮𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙖 #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/mVGTjIBfeh — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) December 5, 2021

From this moment, KCCA opted to play on the counter and sat behind the ball to defend their lead which gave the Venoms the initiative to launch attack after attack.

Morley Byekwaso’s charges lost John Revita through injury though it appeared a blessing in disguise as his replacement Musa Ramadhan did better in aerial battles with Vipers’ forwards which Revita had lost.

Roberto Oliviera then brought on Ibrahim Orit and later Daniel Sserunkuma as the search for the leveller intensified.

With the game destined for a rare away victory for KCCA at Kitende, Fufa Player of the Year Bobosi scored a stunner after he intercepted a headed clearance from Musa and shot from over 20 yards struck the bar, crossed the line and returned to play.

Fifa assistant referee Dick Okello signalled goal for the Venoms to the frustration of the KCCA bench and players but video replays showed Okello’s decision was legit.

KCCA stay top of the log with 23 points, six ahead of second placed Vipers who have played one game less.

Vipers’ next game is a trip to Jinja to face Busoga United on December 11 while KCCA will host Police in a Lugogo derby a day before.