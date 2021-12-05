TuskerMalt Uganda Golf Professional Open 2021:

Overall Winner:

Jastas Madoya (Kenya): 65, 68, 66, 72 (271) -13

Kenya’s Jastas Madoya won the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professional open championship at the par 71 lake side Entebbe club on Saturday, 4th December.

Madoya, christened as “Pastor” scored a total of 271 gross in 72 holes (13 under par) to dethrone Zimbabwean, Robson Chinhoi.

The Kenya Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort club member had a phenomenal four rounds action with 6-under 65 on day one, 3-under 68 on the second round, 5-under 66 during round three and a dismissal 1-over 72 during the final day.

Madoya asserts that the first round scores motivated him to perform well on a course that he loves to the brim.

The first round motivated me to play well. Playing under par has always motivated me. The greens on the final day were too tough. Entebbe is a beautiful course and I love the place. I won a tournament a week ago last week at home and it motivated me coming to the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open 2021. I did not mind about the opponents in the pressure group because I only play my golf. Jastas Madoya, Professional Golfer

Thirty-three of these (11 Ugandans) made the treasured cut to partake of the Shs. 100,000,000 total prize money.

Madoya took home Shs. 22,000,000. Legendary Kenyan professional Dismas Indiza (276) was second and pocketed Shs. 15,000,000.

Defending champion Robson Chinhoi (278) finished third and bagged 8,460,000.

The best placed Ugandan was Ronald Rugumayo (279) with a five under score and earned Shs. 6,250,000.

Two other Ugandans; Silver Opio and Deo Akope were also in the top ten positions with a total score of 287 apiece.

A total of 86 professionals from Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria and Zimbabwe took part in the four day’s event that climaxed the 2021 Uganda open golf series.

The event that was also the 5th leg of the Safari Tour.

Tusker Malt was the main sponsors wAbsa Bank, Abubaker Technical Services, Britam, Case Medical, Egis Road Operations, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, NTV, Crown Beverages, Pinnacle Security, National Council Sports (NCS) and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

All Golfers who made the cut (33):

1 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya): 65, 68, 66, 72 (271) -13

2 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya): 69, 69, 66, 72 (276) – 8

3 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe): 68, 64, 73, 73 (278) -6

4 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda): 72, 68, 66, 73 (279) -5

5 – Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe): 67, 69, 70, 75 (281) -3

6 – Sydney Wemba (Zambia): 74, 68, 72, 69 (283) -1

7 –Samuel Chege (Kenya): 71, 74, 74, 65 (284) 0

8 – Erick Ooko (Kenya): 72, 73, 70, 71 (286) +2

T9 – Paul Chidale (Malawi): 72, 71, 72, 72 (287) +3

Silver Opio (Uganda): 70, 71, 74, 72 (287) +3

Deo Akope (Uganda): 72, 68, 71, 76 (287) +3

12 – Joshua Seale (Uganda): 74, 67, 71, 76 (288) +4

T13 – Simon Ngige (Kenya): 73, 72, 69, 75 (289) +5

Tony Omuli (Kenya): 69, 73, 72, 75 (289) +5

T15 – Sunday Olapade (Nigeria): 74, 69, 75, 72 (290) +6

Francis Epe (Nigeria): 73, 68, 74, 75 (290) +6

Vincent Byamukama (Uganda): 77, 66, 71, 76 (290) +6

Willy Deus (Uganda): 74, 69, 70, 77 (290) +6

T19 – Andrew Odoh (Nigeria): 72, 73, 74, 72 (291) +7

Greg Snow (Kenya): 71, 73, 74, 73 (291) +7

Abraham Ainamani (Uganda): 69, 74, 73, 75 (291) +7

T20 – Mike Kisia (Kenya): 69, 75, 74, 74 (292) +8

Phillip Kasozi (Uganda): 69, 70, 72, 81 (292) +8

T24 – Jacob Okello (Kenya): 68, 75, 79, 72 (294) +10

Adolf Muhumuza (Uganda): 72, 74, 73, 75 (294) +10

David Wakhu (Kenya): 74, 70, 74, 76 (294) +10

27 – Jeff Kubwa (Kenya): 74, 69, 77, 75 (295) +11

28 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya): 75, 71, 74, 76 (296) +12

29 – Rodell Gaita (Uganda): 70, 76, 76, 77 (299) +15

T30 – Richard Baguma (Uganda) – 73, 71, 76, 80 (300) +16

Ibrahim Aliga (Amateur): 70, 74, 76, 80 (300) +16

32 – James Koto (Amateur): 71, 72, 76, 82 (301) +17

33 – Joseph Karanja W. (Kenya): 75, 71, 82, 79 (307) +23