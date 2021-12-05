Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group

Saturday, December 4, Results:

Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 3-1 Busujju

Buwekula returned to the summit of the Muganzirwazza group during the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The Mubende based team recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Mawogola 2-1 on Saturday.

Isaac “Messi” Musiima scored a brace for Buwekula after Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli’s opener.

Apuuli gave Mawogola the early lead on eight minutes.

Mawogola’s Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli shoots towards goal

Buwekula players celebrate one of their two goals against Butambala

Musiima equalized with a penalty on the quarter hour mark as the two sides shared the spoils by the half time break.

The Bugema University student then doubled the scores in 10 minutes into the final stanza to establish a 2-1 lead.

Musiima has now scored five goals in the tournament as he leads the rest of the scorers.

“I am very humbled having scored for Buwekula, now five goals. The credit goes to the entire team (players and coaches). We look set towards the next game on Monday (against Butambala)” Musiima revealed moments after the match.

Buwekula’s Fahad Jumbe (left) takes on Mawogola’s Vincentt Barungi

Buwekula held onto the lead to register their second victory of the campaign as they regained the summit spot with 7 points, same as Buddu.

Meanwhile, Buddu overcame a hard fighting Busujju 3-1 during the early kick off on Saturday.

Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo netted a brace and Bruno Bunyaga added the other for the 2016 Masaza Cup winners.

Ivan Kaweesi got the consolation for Busujju via a well struck penalty past Buddu goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya.

The tournament took a day’s recess on Sunday and will resume on the subsequent day (Monday, 6th December 2021) with a double header.

Busujju take on Mawogola in the early kick off at 12:00 PM before Buwekula will play Butambala in the second game.

Other Results:

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala Buwekula 5-1 Busujju

Busujju Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

Buddu Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola XI Vs Buwekula

Team Line Ups:

Mawogola XI: Robert Bbaale (G.K), Jackson Mayanja, Vincent Barungi, Swabule Lwandasa, Daniel Bakaki, Martin Ssemudu, Umar Luswabi, Patrikc Ouke, Alex Mutebi, Abdul Kalanzi, Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli

Subs: John Collins Wesonga (G.K), Peter Mukaaya, Richard Mugisha, Hassan Penso Nsubuga, Bryan Kimera

Team officials:

Head coach: Jamadah Magaasi

Jamadah Magaasi Assistant coach: Amir Musoke

Amir Musoke Team Doctor : Shakibu Ssekisonge

: Shakibu Ssekisonge Team manager: Colleb Tinyefuza

Buwekula XI Vs Mawogola

Buwekula XI: Joram Nsubuga (G.K), Alex Kizito, Nassif Kamulegeya, Michael Kimmick Kimera, Bernard Alijuna, Lucky Johnson Kassajja, Michael Abura, Isaac Musiima, Shafic Kakande (Captain), Ismail Tamubula, Fahad Jumbe

Subs: Patrick Mugisha (G.K), Anthony Kizito Kirumira, Abdul Nsereko, Raymond Marvin Witaikire, Stuart Otunnu

Buwekula team bench

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Frank Mulindwa

Frank Mulindwa Assistant Coach: Prince Geofrey Jjuuko

Prince Geofrey Jjuuko Team Doctor : Tonny Mutebi

: Tonny Mutebi Team Manager: Vincent Sserujogi