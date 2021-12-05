Results

Vipers 2-2 KCCA

Arua Hill 3-1 Tooro United

UPDF 2-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars and Tooro United indecent start to the season continued as they suffered yet another defeat away to UPDF and Arua Hill respectively.

Simon Mugerwa’s side lost 2-1 to the army side with Ezekiel Katende and James Begisa scoring for the hosts in Bombo to turn Nelson Senkatuka would be equaliser into a mere consolation.

The result leaves the Stars in relegation zone in 14th position with only five points after 8 games ahead of their next home game against Arua Hill on Friday.

UPDF climbed to third on the log with 17 points, same as Vipers who drew 2-2 at home to KCCA.

In Arua, host beat troubled Tooro United 3-1 thanks to goals from Alfred Leku, Samuel Ssekamatte and Media Ibrahim.

Hussein Mwanje scored the visitors’ consolation in Barifa.

Tooro United remain second from bottom with only four points and have now gone seven successive games without picking a point.

Their next game is at home to BUL FC on Friday next week.