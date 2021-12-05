Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group

Monday, 6 th December Games:

Busujju Vs Mawogola – 12 PM

Mawogola – 12 PM Buwekula Vs Butambala – 3 PM

The Masaza Cup 2021 tournament returns on Monday, 6th December with a double header in Muganzirwazza group at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Busujju and Mawogola kick off the day with the early duel at 2 PM before table leaders Buwekula will face Butambala in the second game.

Both Busujju and Mawogola will be out to fight for their respective first victory in the group.

Busujju has lost two games to Buwekula (5-1) and Buddu (3-1) whilst Mawogola drew 1-all with Butambala before falling 2-1 to Buwekula.

Therefore, the contest on Monday will be a battle for the first maximum points for these two teams.

Already eliminated Busujju cannot qualify out of the group even if they win against Mawogola and in their final game with Butambala.

Perhaps, Busujju head coach Herbert Onyango urges his players to lend the tournament honorably.

Herbert Onyango, Busujju head coach

“We shall give our best first. We need the best results from the remaining two games. Against Mawogola, my players are ready to give it all” Onyango revealed.

Busujju’s Ivan Kaweesi in action

Onyango is expected to bank on some of his key players as Ivan Kaweesi (two goals to his name), Isaac Miiro, Jonathan Onyango, Michael Ssimbwa, Arafat Mawanda, tennager Enock Bagenda and former U-15 right back Justine Opiro, among others for inspiration.

Enock Bagenda, Busujju’s teenager

Mawogola head coach Jamadah Magaasi is also optimistic of winning with a goal margin so that they head to the final group game on Wednesday with one bold mission, register maximum points against Buddu.

Jamadah Magasi during a media interview

“We are still mathematically into the group equation from the remaining two matches. Mawogola needs two wins with good goal margins to have chances of qualification” Magaasi disclosed.

Mawogola will pray that their sharp shooter and top scorer Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli (two goals) replicates the scoring magic.

Other players for Magaasi include goalkeeper Robert Baale, Vincent Barungi, Jackson Mayanja, Hassan Penso Nsubuga, Umar Luswabi, Abdul Kalanzi, Alex “Harzard” Mutebi, Daniel Bakaki, among others.

Mawogola’s Isiah Sabiiti Apuuli shoots

In the second game, Buwekula will need a point off Butambala to qualify to the quarter finals and join the other two teams (Buluuli and Ssingo).

The next group will be Bulange (Busiro, Buvuma, Bugerere and Kyaggwe). All the teams are expected at Njeru by Wednesday, 8th December 2021.

Mawogola XI Vs Buwekula

Busujju team that faced Buwekula

Other Results: