Tuesday December 07, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Express FC find themselves a whole eleven points adrift of leaders KCCA with only eight games played and that is what Wasswa Bbosa wants to reduce.

The defending champions host stubborn Mbarara City at Wankulukuku on Tuesday aware that only maximum points will give them a slight opportunity at defending their crown.

Wasswa Bbosa who was crowned Coach of the Year on Saturday has called on his players to take care of the Ankole Lions who hold a better advantage in terms of previous meetings.

“We must win to cut on the gap,” said Bbosa. “We face a stubborn side that held us over two rounds last season and we must be careful,” he added.

The Red Eagles drew their last outing 1-1 at Onduparaka and are yet to pick successive wins this season.

They welcome defender Murushid Jjuuko and striker George Senkaaba back after they missed the trip to Arua through sickness but still miss Martin Kizza (hamstring), Abel Eturude and Arthur Kiggundu (fever).

Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa will be crucial for the hosts in terms of looking for desire goals.

Meanwhile, the visitors who have beaten the Red Eagles 3 times in the previous eight league meetings will hope Jude Semugabi, Hilary Mukundane, Solomon Okwalinga and Henry Kitegenyi are lethal on the day.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men who are 9th on the log with 10 points could move to 6th with victory at Wankulukuku.