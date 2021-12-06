Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza group

Monday, 6th December Games:

Busujju 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buwekula Vs Butambala – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buwekula completes their games in Muganzirwazza group on Monday, December 6, 2021 with duel against Butambala at the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament on-going at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Coming to this encounter, Buwekula is top of the group standings with 7 points (better goal difference over Buddu who have same number of points).

A point against Butambala will be good enough for Buwekula to make it to the quarter finals with 8 points.

This game will however not be a walk in the park as anticipated on paper.

Butambala has been a hard nut to crack in the games played thus far.

Buwekula will dwell upon the fine goal scoring form of crafty midfielder Isaac “Messi” Musiima, the current tournament top scorer with 5 goals in three matches.

Isaac Musiima (shirt 10) celebrates with Lucky Johnson Kassajja after a Buwekula goal

Head coach Frank Mulindwa will also pray that the rest of his players as goalkeeper Joram Nsubuga, Alex Kizito, Nassif Kamulegeya, Michael Kimmick Kimera, Bernard Alijuna, Lucky Johnson Kassajja, Abdul Nsereko, Michael Abura, captain Shafic Kakande, Ismail Tamubula and Fahad Jumbe, among others are also on the right rhythm and form.

In a bid to keep with hopes of marking it to the quarterfinal, Butambala under head coach Emuron Recoba will also stage a gallant fight with star players as Faizo Wabyoona, Francis Mukasa, Blancher Mulamba, dreadlocked Julius Bukenya and goalkeeper Fahad Emran among others.

Butambala star player Faizo Wabyoona recovered from a malaria bout and he is fit for the game against Buwekula

In Monday’s early kick off, Busujju held Mawogola to a 1-all draw.

Umar Luswabi gave Mawogola the lead on 8 minutes before Akram Kasagga replied for Busujju who missed clear cut goal scoring opportunities to seal off maximum points.

Other Results: