Tuesday December 7, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm

After their professional performance against Vipers SC, everyone thought URA had engaged high gear for consistency.

It wasn’t the case though as they were held by bottom placed Police in the next fixture at home.

The Tax Collectors are one of the best sides in terms of quality but always undone by inconsistencies and it’s hard to predict what will be the outcome when they visit youthful side SC Villa on Tuesday.

On paper, Sam Timbe’s men are big time favourites against a side that last beat them in 2018 and that’s what Simeon Masaba wants to see.

“If we want to be challengers for the title, we need to start winning games consistently,” said Masaba who could still be in charge as Timbe is on sick leave according to the club.

In Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio and Shafik Kagimu, URA have the quality to easily beat the Jogoos who lost their last game, 1-0 away to Mbarara City.

However, like they proved away to Express, they can be a dominant side with Travis Mutyaba, Iddi Abdulwahid, Umar Lutalo and the experienced Amir Kakomo running the show.

Villa who has won just two games this season, sit just two points above relegation although they have played two fewer games than most sides.

Other fixtures

Bul vs Busoga United – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Onduparaka vs Wakiso Giants – Green light stadium, Arua

Police vs Gaddafi – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo