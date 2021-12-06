2021 Kenya Day Golf Tournament:

Friday, 10 th December

Friday, 10 December At Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

Millions of Kenyans across the world will celebrate the annual Jamhuri Day (Republic Day) on 12 December 2021.

This is the day officially marked to celebrate the date when Kenya became a republic on 12 December 1964, one year and six months after gaining internal self-rule on 1 June 1963 from the United Kingdom.

As one of the activities to celebrate this momentous day, the golfing fraternity in Uganda and Kenya will join hands with the annual Kenya Golf Day Tournament at the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala on Friday, 10th December 2021.

The day-long championship will comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

The tournament was officially launched on Monday, December 6, 2021 at UGC in Kampala by Ambassador Kennedy Mokaya, the Deputy head of mission in Uganda.

Flanked by Judith Nandekya, a representative from Uganda Breweries Limited (one of the sponsors), Ambassador Mokaya asserted on the significance of such a day and the tournament in general.

Ambassador Kennedy Mokaya, the Deputy head of mission in Uganda with Judith Nandekya from UBL

The Kenya Day Golf tournament brings together key leaders in Government, the Diplomatic Community, the business community, and other golf enthusiasts. The event is not only a celebration of Kenya’s independence, but, also an appreciation of the political, economic, sports and cultural ties for the people of East Africa as well as the resilience of business. Indeed, the event is a platform to bond, appreciate and learn from each other’s strengths. Ambassador Kennedy Mokaya, the Deputy head of mission in Uganda

Ambassador Mokaya lauded the generous support of all partners (both Kenyan and non-Kenyan) corporate companies doing business in Uganda.

Speaking on behalf of the main sponsors Tusker Malt, Judith Nandekya openly expressed delight to be part of such a championship.

As Uganda Breweries, we are very happy to be part of the Kenya Jamhuri Celebrations and you are all aware that Tusker Malt has its roots in Kenya. We also know that Tusker is the biggest sponsor of Golf in Uganda, and we are happy to be part of the different activities that Kenya High Commission is organizing to mark the Kenyan celebrations. As a tradition, we will be ending the day with the prize giving ceremony at the 19th hole and we have different exciting prizes that we will be giving out to various winners. Judith Nandekya, UBL Representative

There are a number of partners for this tournament to include; Uganda Breweries under the Tusker Malt brand, KCB Bank (66M), Equity Bank, NCBA Bank (10M), UAP Old Mutual, Kenya Airways, Serena Hotels, Chloride Exide batteries, Horial Investments Holdings Co. LTD, Kenya Ports Authority, and Crown Beverages LTD (Pepsi).

Mark Namanya won the Kenya Day Golf Tournament in 2019

Former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Mark Namanya won the male gong in 2019 when the tournament was last held.

Brenda Maraka took the female top honors.

In 2020, the tourney was skipped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golfers across the divide will be expected to grace the fairways and greens at Kitante in the aftermath of the Uganda Open Golf series.