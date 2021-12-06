Tuesday December 7, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm

Tonny Mawejje has urged his teammates to end to the poor start to the season by getting off the mark when they host Gaddafi FC at Lugogo on Tuesday.

Police remains the only side yet to pick maximum points and sit at the base of the 16-team log with only two points.

The experienced Cops skipper like many is shocked by the run of results his side have posted so far but adamantly wants to end that with a home win on Tuesday.

“Its tough times but we have to just keep pushing,” he said. “We have been unlucky with some results and also lost a bit of confidence after finding ourselves in this situation,” he added.

“But we can’t dwell on that and want to build on our performance at URA where we picked a point and start winning games.

“From the training ground, everyone’s mind is now set and the target is to beat Gaddafi and get our season started.”

Abdallah Mubiru will hope his forwards turn up on the day after an improved defensive show that has seen them keep two successive clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi who lost 3-1 to Vipers in their last outing will look to Brian Kalumba and Joel Madondo to punish the Cops.

Peter Onen’s side lie 11th on the log with 9 points and understand collecting points early in the season will take off the pressure of fighting relegation.