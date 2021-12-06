Tuesday Fixtures 3pm

Bul vs Busoga United – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe

Express vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

SC Villa vs URA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru (Sanyuka TV)

Onduparaka vs Wakiso Giants – Green light stadium, Arua

Police vs Gaddafi – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Wakiso Giants make the long trip to West Nile with Onduparaka lurking in one of the five fixtures on Tuesday as the league continues.

The Purple Sharks have an opportunity to climb to second on the log with a win but must be wary of the home threat posed by the Caterpillars.

George Lutalo’s men have picked only one win at the once intimidating Green Light stadium which gives the Purple Sharks belief they pick a decent result.

The visitors must do without three key players in midfielders Rahmat Ssenfuka (thigh injury) and Titus Ssematimba (study leave) as well as goalkeeper Samson Kiirya (shoulder injury).

They will look to forwards Ivan Bogere and Frank Ssebuufu for goals while the hosts will hope skipper Muhammad Shaban carries on with the form that has seen him score twice in the last two matches.

At Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe, BUL FC take on Busoga United with either targeting a return to winning ways.

BUL were unfortunate to lose to leaders KCCA last week while Busoga United fell to visitors Arua Hill at Njeru.

Elsewhere, SC Villa host URA, Express are at home to Mbarara City while Police target first season victory with a home tie against newly promoted Gaddafi FC.