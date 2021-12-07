If there is anything that points to the challenges Busoga United FC is undergoing this season, it has got to be Tuesday’s heavy loss to rivals BUL FC.

Whereas it is a public secret that the team is struggling financially, the expectations coming into a derby game would be different. At least to temporarily motivate yourself against eternal rivals.

This was not the case for Busoga United who according to reports struggled to even afford lunch ahead of the showdown at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

And at the full-time whistle, BUL FC bagged all three points and secured the biggest derby win with a 5-0 victory.

Ibrahim Nsimbe orchestrated the damage, netting a hat trick on the day with Musa Esenu and Richard Wandyaka adding a goal apiece.

Busoga United FC had to play today’s game without head coach Abbey Kikomeko Bogere who had been penalized in the previous game.

Despite getting clearance and attempted to get to the dugout at the start of the second half, the match officials did not allow him.

Goalkeeper Andrew Ssekandi who had been selected to start got injured in warm up and replaced by Michael Nantamu.

Nantamu had a horrible outing and was later replaced by Delton Oyo as BUL wrecked havoc.

Defeat compounds Busoga United’s misery as the side remains just two points above the relegation zone and can only account for a point in the last five games.

BUL on the other move to 3rd place on the log with 17 points in 9 matches.

Busoga United will hope to bounce back in their next fixture against Vipers SC at home while BUL will make a trip to Fort Portal to take on Tooro United FC.

BUL Starting XI: Saidi Keni (GK), Fredson Gwoto, Douglas Muganga, Walter Ochora, Pascal Ngobi, Simon Peter Oketch, Hillary Onek, Richard Wandyaka, Ibrahim Kazindula, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Musa Esenu

Busoga United Starting XI: Michael Nantamu (GK), Hassan Kintu, Peter Onzima Peter, Nicholas Mwere , Derrick Basoga, Douglas Bithum. Elvis Ngonde, Daniel Patrick Ekoyu, Anthony Mayanja, Paul Ssekulim, Anwar Ntege Mustafa