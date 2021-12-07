2021 Masaza Cup | Muganzirwazza Group:

Monday, December 6 Results:

Busujju 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buwekula 0-1 Butambala

A hard fighting Busujju held Mawogola to a 1-all draw in Muganzirwazza group during the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Umar Luswabi put Mawogola in the early lead before Akram Kasagga leveled the matters for Busujju at the start of the second half.

Mawogola captain Umar Luswabi controls the ball

Luswabi’s in-swinging cross from the right after a quickly taken corner kick eluded goalkeeper Mustafa Kalule into the net after just 8 minutes of the game.

Kasagga replied for Busujju in the 47th minute to level matters.

Busujju in action against Mawogola

Mawogola reacted with a change, introducing Patrick “Opati” Ouke for Vincent Barungi before their defender, Martin Ssemudu was cautioned on the hour mark.

Luswabi paved way for Jackson Mayanja in Mawogola’s second change on 68 minutes and at the same time, Deo Lukyamuzi came on for Jonathan Onyango (Busujju).

With a quarter an hour to play, Kasagga got rested for Ivan Kaweesi in another Busujju change.

Mawogola missed the open opportunity to equalize the game when Richard Mugisha shot onto the right hand goal post with four minutes to end the game.

Busujju’s Ivan Kaweesi takes on two Mawogola players (in white)

One-all the game ended as Busujju earned their first point of the tournament.

The result was disappointing for Mawogola who bow out even with a game at hand (against Buddu).

Meanwhile, Buwekula lost 1-0 to Butambala courtesy of Faizo Wabyoona’s well struck penalty.

Butambala now has four points with the last game against Busujju coming on Wednesday, 8th December 2021.

The tournament takes a day’s break on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

Busujju XI Vs Butambala

Team Line Ups:

Busujju XI: Mustafa Kalule (G.K), Justine Opiro, Arafat Mawanda, Frank Tabu, Michael Ssimbwa, Jamil Kajubi, Raymond Kaganda, Deo Mukasa, Jonathan Onyango, Akram Kasagga, Isaac Miiro

Subs: Benon Bukenya (G.K), Ivan Kaweesi, Enock Bagenda, Peter Abalilya, Deo Lukyamuzi

Busujju officials and the subsistute players

Team officials:

Head coach: Timothy Onyango

Timothy Onyango Assistant coach : Gerald Mwanje

: Gerald Mwanje Goalkeeping coach: Joseph Musisi

Joseph Musisi Team manager: Adam Masembe

Mawogola XI Vs Busujju

Mawogola XI: John Collins Wesonga (G.K), Peter Mukaaya, Hassan Nsubuga, Daniel Bakaki, Swabule Lwandasa, Martin Ssemudu, Umar Luswabi (Captain), Richard Mugisha, Isiah Apuuli Sabiiti, Abdul Kalanzi, Vincent Barungi

Subs: Robert Baale (G.K), Bryan Kimera, Patrick Ouke, Jackson Mayanja, Alex Mutebi

Mawogola officials and some of the subsistute players on the team bench

Team officials:

Head coach: Jamada Magaasi

Jamada Magaasi Assistant coach: Amir Musoke

Amir Musoke Team Doctor: Shakibu Ssekisonge

Shakibu Ssekisonge Team manager: Colleb Tinyefuza

The Busujju and Mawogola captains with the match officials in pre-match customs

Other Results: