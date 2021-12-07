Forward Edward Kizza,23, renewed his employment contract at Major League Soccer (MSL) entity New England Revolution Football Club.

Kizza was among the six (6) players whose contracts were extended for the 2022 season.

The other 5 are; Jon Bell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Maciel and Justin Rennicks.

New England Revolution also maintained; Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, A.J. DeLaGarza, Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell, Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Christian Mafla, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster, Damian Rivera, Arnór Traustason and Matt Turner.

The New England Revolution have exercised the contract options of several players, placing the club’s roster at 22 contracted players entering the 2021-2022 offseason. The Revolution did not exercise the contract option of defender Collin Verfurth. New England Revolution Statement

Edward Kizza (left) in action for New England Revolution

In addition, four players are currently out of contract with the club in 2022 to include; Tajon Buchanan, Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, and Brad Knighton.

Caldwell and Knighton are both eligible free agents this off-season.

Meanwhile, the New England Revolution lost to 10 man New York City 5-3 during post match penalties (after extra time) in the MLS Cup Conference semi-finals on 1st December 2021.

The contest had ended 2-goals apiece after 120 minutes at the Gillette stadium.

Santiago Rodriguez gave New York City the lead on three minutes before Adam Buksa leveled the matters in the 9th minute as the ninety minutes ended 1-goal apiece.

Valentin Castellanos restored New York City’s lead in the 109th minute before he got sent off four minutes later.

Tajon Buchanan scored a last minute gasp equalizer for New England Revolution and call for a tense dramatic shoot-out.

Players with Guaranteed Contracts for 2022:

Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, A.J. DeLaGarza, Earl Edwards Jr., Andrew Farrell, Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Christian Mafla, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster, Damian Rivera, Arnór Traustason and Matt Turner

2022 Player Options:

Jon Bell, Jones DeJuan, Henry Kessler, Edward Kizza, Maciel, Justin Rennicks

2022 Player Options Declined:

Collin Verfurth

Out of Contract in 2022: