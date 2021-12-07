Result

Express FC 2-0 Mbarara City

Express picked their second successive home win overcoming Mbarara City in a 2-0 win at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Eric Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa scored in either half to hand Bbosa’s side a deserved win despite a lacklustre show.

Kambale penalty arrived in the 26th minute after Raymond Walugembe on a rare start was fouled in the area and the number 7 made no mistake from 12 yards.

The visitors who were dominant but lethargic in the final third had their hopes for forcing a point vanish in the 86th minute when Lwesibawa beat his marker and scored at the near post.

The Red Eagles moved to 6th on the table with 15 points while Mbarara City stayed 9th with five points adrift.

Next for the champions is a tough trip to Ndejje where URA is lurking on Saturday while the Ankole Lions will host Onduparaka in Kakyeeka.

Other Results

Police 2-2 Gaddafi

BUL 5-0 Busoga United

Express FC 2-0 Mbarara City

SC Villa 2-2 URA