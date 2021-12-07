Result

Police 2-2 Gaddafi

Police FC will take their hunt for the maiden season win to another game after drawing in a four goal thriller with newcomers Gaddafi FC.

In fact they needed to come from behind twice to salvage a draw with Juma Balinya and substitute Herman Wasswa restoring parity.

Action from a thrilling draw at Lugogo

Aggrey Kirya put the visitors in the lead at the MTN Omondi stadium in the 43rd minute before Balinya equalised in the 68th minute.

Hassan Musana restored Gaddafi’s lead two minutes later but Wasswa brought the game level again in the 75th minute.

The goal poacher had another of his goal chopped for offside and the Cops had a penalty shootout turned down when they appeared to be a hand ball in the opponents’ box.

Police’s Tonny Kiwalazi

The 2005 champions remain at the base of the log with 3 points, all earned from last three games ahead of their visit to leaders KCCA on Friday at Lugogo.

Gaddafi who will host record champions SC Villa on the same day are 10th with as many points after nine games.