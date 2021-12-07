Result

Onduparaka 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Joshua Lubwama scored a second half free kick to cancel out Ahmed Amayo first half opener as Wakiso Giants earned a point away to Onduparaka.

The Caterpillars started better and got in front in the 27th minute when Amayo powerful header hit the back of the net to send the sizable home crowd into ecstasy.

It was a different story after the break as the visitors engaged top gear and got the deserved leveller in the 64th minute from a well taken Lubwama free kick.

A point on the ROAD #ONDUWGFC pic.twitter.com/yOzAdePj3O — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) December 7, 2021

The ‘Tallest Muganda’ as famously known was only starting his third game of the season.

A point coupled with results elsewhere saw the Purple Sharks drop to 5th from 4th on the log with 16 points ahead of a big game against UPDF on Saturday.

Onduparaka who take on Mbarara City next on Friday in Kakyeeka stay 10th on the table with as many points.

Other Results

Police 2-2 Gaddafi

BUL 5-0 Busoga United

Express FC 2-0 Mbarara City

SC Villa 2-2 URA