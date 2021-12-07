Copa De Malindi Cup 2021:

8th – 12th December – Malindi, Kenya

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) beach soccer team is positive prior to the 2021 Copa De Malindi championship in Kenya.

The team led by head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula left the country on Monday, 6th December and will be expected to reach by Tuesday.

Ayiekoh anticipates a great championship that will be competitive.

“We shall give 100 percent in the Copa De Malindi beach soccer championship” Ayiekoh revealed.

Some of the MUBS beach soccer team players before they left for Malindi in Kenya (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team captain Davis Elvis Kasujju will lead the team of committed players.

Other players include; Frank Bomboka, Ismail Kawawulo, Said Munir, Johabu Twinamatisko, Isaac Mulindwa, Pate Wanok, David Arinda, Sulaiman Ochero, Roch Somoka, Said Munir and Roch Somoka.

The team had a residential camp at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in preparation for the tournament.

Hilary Godfrey Kimbugwe, CEO MUBS Beach Soccer Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

MUBS Chief Executive Officier (CEO) Godfrey Hilary Kimbugwe is humbled for the support offered to the team by MUBS management, Uganda Beach Soccer Association, Malindi tournament organizers and other partners.

“I thank the management of MUBS for all the support accorded to us. Uganda Beach Soccer Association, the organziers, media and other partners have also done us well. We shall play to win” Kimbugwe revealed.

For starters, the Copa De Malindi Beach Soccer Tournament will take place between 8th and 12th December 2021.

MUBS players train at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru facility (Credit: David Isabirye)