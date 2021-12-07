Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 9):

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Results:

Sports Club Villa 2-2 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) BUL 5-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Police 2-2 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Onduparaka 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Express 2-0 Mbarara City

Sports Club Villa played to a two-all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) during match day nine of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Saddam Masereka and Travis Mutyaba scored for Sports Club Villa.

Viane Ssekajugo and Cromwell Rwothomio replied for the tax collectors.

Masereka poked home the opener past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo with just three minutes into the game off a decent assist from Mutyaba.

Ashraf Mandela tames SC Villa’s Goffin Oywiroth (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssekajugo leveled matters on the quarter hour mark with a low drive buried into the net after a poor headed clearance by defender Fred Gift.

Sports Club Villa restored their lead when Mutyaba shot with a low drive after receiving a pass from midfielder Amir Kakomo on the stroke of half time to take a 2-1 lead.

The Jogoos maintained that lead until the final three minutes when midfielder Moses Sseruyidde delivered a telling free-kick powered home by Rwothomio for the equalizer.

Mutyaba was named the pilsner player of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

Travis Mutyaba with man of the match placard

This was URA’s third draw in 7 matches which keeps them in the 8th position with 12 points.

For the Jogoos, it was the second stalemate of the season as they remain in the 12th position with just 8 points off 7 matches.

SC Villa XI Vs URA (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Martin Ssenkoto (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Joseph Kafumbe, Fred Gift, Kenneth Ssemakula, Amir Kakomo, Salim Abdallah, Travis Mutyaba, Sadam Masereka, Goffin Oyirwoth, Isaac Ogwang

Subs: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Nicholas Kabonge, Iddi Abduwahid, Oscar Mawa, Fred Agandu, Derrick Ssekiganda

Head coach: Petros Koukouras

URA XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hood Mulikyi, Ivan Sserubiri, Vianny Ssekajugo, Moses Sseruyidde, Saidi Kyeyune, Cromwell Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala

Subs: James Alitho (GK), Fesali Najib, Derrick Ndahiiro, Ibrahim Dada, Davis Ssali, Living Kabonge, Mikidadi Ssenyonga

Head coach: Simon Masaba

Match officials SC Villa Vs URA (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match officials: