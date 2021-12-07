Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 9):
Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Results:
- Sports Club Villa 2-2 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)
- BUL 5-0 Busoga United
- Police 2-2 Gaddafi
- Onduparaka 1-1 Wakiso Giants
- Express 2-0 Mbarara City
Sports Club Villa played to a two-all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) during match day nine of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Saddam Masereka and Travis Mutyaba scored for Sports Club Villa.
Viane Ssekajugo and Cromwell Rwothomio replied for the tax collectors.
Masereka poked home the opener past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo with just three minutes into the game off a decent assist from Mutyaba.
Ssekajugo leveled matters on the quarter hour mark with a low drive buried into the net after a poor headed clearance by defender Fred Gift.
Sports Club Villa restored their lead when Mutyaba shot with a low drive after receiving a pass from midfielder Amir Kakomo on the stroke of half time to take a 2-1 lead.
The Jogoos maintained that lead until the final three minutes when midfielder Moses Sseruyidde delivered a telling free-kick powered home by Rwothomio for the equalizer.
Mutyaba was named the pilsner player of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.
This was URA’s third draw in 7 matches which keeps them in the 8th position with 12 points.
For the Jogoos, it was the second stalemate of the season as they remain in the 12th position with just 8 points off 7 matches.
Team Line Ups:
SC Villa XI: Martin Ssenkoto (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Joseph Kafumbe, Fred Gift, Kenneth Ssemakula, Amir Kakomo, Salim Abdallah, Travis Mutyaba, Sadam Masereka, Goffin Oyirwoth, Isaac Ogwang
Subs: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Nicholas Kabonge, Iddi Abduwahid, Oscar Mawa, Fred Agandu, Derrick Ssekiganda
Head coach: Petros Koukouras
URA XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Hood Mulikyi, Ivan Sserubiri, Vianny Ssekajugo, Moses Sseruyidde, Saidi Kyeyune, Cromwell Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala
Subs: James Alitho (GK), Fesali Najib, Derrick Ndahiiro, Ibrahim Dada, Davis Ssali, Living Kabonge, Mikidadi Ssenyonga
Head coach: Simon Masaba
Match officials:
- Center Referee: Ronald Madanda
- Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Nassolo
- Fourth Official: Deogracious Opio