Uganda Cranes will be part of Tanzania’s Usiku ya Uhuru (Independence Day Celebrations) after getting invited for a friendly game.

The two East African Nations will face off at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

With Tanzania getting her independence on 9th December 1961, Thursday’s celebrations will be commemorating 60 years.

Despite getting an abrupt call/invite, Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho had been able to summon 18 players majority of whom are on the fringes at their respective Clubs.

“I thank coaches that have stretched and allowed us to use some of the players bearing in mind that the League has not been stopped. There are games on Tuesday and then on Friday yet the game against Tanzania will be played on Thursday but they have given the players greenlight to join us.”

The coach indicates that this game will help to widen the pool of players as preparations for the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers commence.

“We have started preparations for the qualification campaign of CHAN 2022 in Algeria. This gives us the opportunity to widen the pool of players.

Players Summoned

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (ExpressFC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders: James Begisa (UPDF FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC), Farouk Katongole (URA FC)

Midfielders: George Kasonko (BUL FC), John Byamukama (Express FC), Joseph Akandwanaho (Express FC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Steven Munguchi (Gaddafi FC), Frank Ssenyondo (Wakiso Giants FC), Frank Mulimi (Gaddafi FC)

Forwards: Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Alfred Leku (Arua Hill), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC), Patrick Kaddu (Unattached)