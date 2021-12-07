2021 Masaza Cup | Muganzirwazza Group:

Monday, December 6 Results:

Buwekula 0-1 Butambala

Butambala Busujju 1-1 Mawogola

Butambala overcame Buwekula 1-0 during the Muganzirwazza group match of the Masaza Cup 2021 played at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, 6th December.

Uganda U-20-star midfielder Faizo Wabyoona was the hero with a well taken penalty, 17 minutes from full time.

Butambala captain Faizo Wabyoona is congragulated by fellow teammates

The end to end duel had a number of half chances missed per side.

Butambala’s Colline Onega had a free-kick saved by Buwekula goalkeeper Patrick Mubiru on 20 minute.

Two minutes later, Buwekula had a similar effort from Bernard Alijuna whose direct free-kick was tamed by goalkeeper Fahad Emran.

At the start of the second half, Buwekula executed three changes at once;

Fahad Jumbe was introduced for Anthony Kizito Kirumira, Michael Abura came on Abdul Nsereko and Raymond Marvin Witaikire got rested for Nassif Kamulegeya.

An aerial contest between Buwekula and Butambala

There were close point misses from either side; Blancher Mulamba the culprit for Butambala and Ismail Tamubula on the blemish corner for Buwekula.

On the hour mark, Butambala’s winger Edrine Owacagiu ruined an opponent to lay the ball, only to hit the side netting.

Butambala made the first change in the 63rd minute when Jeremy Matata replaced Francis Mukasa.

Raymond Lusajje missed a free header for Butambala in the 69th minute moments before they were awarded a penalty.

Skipper Wabyoona scored the resultant penalty after foul in the goal area on Joseph Ogwang.

Butambala head coach Emuron Recoba adjusts the arm band for captain Faizo Wabyoona

Julius Kibuuka was introduced for Wabyoona on the stroke of full time.

Butambala now has four points with the last game against Busujju coming on Wednesday, 8th December 2021.

The early kick off on Monday witnessed a 1-all draw between Busujju and Mawogola.

Umar Luswabi put Mawogola in the early lead before Akram Kasagga leveled the matters for Busujju at the start of the second half.

The tournament takes a day’s break on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

Other Results:

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala Buwekula 5-1 Busujju

Busujju Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

Buddu Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Butambala XI Vs Buwekula

Team Officials:

Butambala XI: Emran Fahad (G.K), Musa Jagwe, Colline Onega, Joseph Ogwanga, Shafik Ssali, Julius Bukenya, Brancher Mulamba, Faizo Wabyoona, Francis Mukasa, Raymond Lusajje, Edrine Owachgiu

Subs: Henry Mbaabali, Hussein Makanga, John Musinguzi, Jeremy Matata, Julius Kibuuka

Team officials:

Head coach: Emuran Recoba

Emuran Recoba Assistant coach: Moses Kayemba

Moses Kayemba Goalkeeping coach: Hussein Mulawa Mbogo

Hussein Mulawa Mbogo Team manager: Francis Kiryowa

Buwekula XI Vs Butambala

Buweekula XI: Joram Nsubuga (G.K), Alex Kizito, Nassif Kamulegeya, Michael Kimera Kimmich, Bernard Alijuna, Johnson Lucky Kassajja, Michael Abura, Isaac Musiima, Shafic Kakande, Ismail Tamubula, Fahad jumbe

Subs: Patrick Mubiru, Anthony Kizito Kirumira, Abdul Nsereko, Raymond Marvin Witakire, Stuart Otunnu

Team officials: