The Masaza Cup local organizing committee has vehemently dismissed the case filed by Busujju against Buddu over the use of striker Viane Bukenya.

In the case filed by Busujju team manager Adam Masembe, it was alleged that forward Bukenya featured in the FUFA Big League during the 2017-2018 season with Synergy Football Club.

Perhaps, the organizing committee convened on Tuesday night and dismissed the case for lack of emperical evidence.

“We have found out the case filed against Buddu by Busujju does not hold water because of lack of evidence pining the player” remarked Francis Mugerwa, a committee member.

Buddu players led by Sharif Ssengendo (shirt 5) celebrate a goal during the 2021 Masaza Cup at Njeru

Busujju alleges that Bukenya played for Masaka based Synergy during the 2017-2018 season and therefore can feature in the Masaza Cup tournament as stipulated by the law.

The petitioner presented the license that Bukenya used back then with his photo but under a different name; Gerrald Kimuli.

The other evidence presented was the team line up in a Uganda Cup duel against Proline at St Henry’s College Kitovu playground where Bukenya appears on the team bench.

The committee therefore noted that the presented evidence was not rich and good enough to make a ruling; a decision still being bitterly protested by the complainant, Masembe.

“We petitioned because we sought for justice and we have not been helped in anyway. Football deserves the due justice. Life continues as we look forward our last game against Butambala on Wednesday” Busujju manager Adam Masembe revealed.

Meanwhile, Muganzirwaza group will officially climax on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 with the two final games at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District.

2016 champions Buddu face Mawogola in the early kick off at noon before Butambala will square up with Busujju.

Three teams; Buwekula (7 points), Buddu (7 points) and Butambala (4 points) have realistic chances of making it to the quarter finals.

Busujju (1 point) and Mawogola (2 points) are already eliminated.

Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza Group

Wednesday, December 8 Games:

Mawogola Vs Buddu – 12 PM

Butambala Vs Busujju – 3 PM

*Both matches at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

All Results:

1st December:

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala Busujju 1-5 Buwekula

2nd December:

Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

4th December:

Buddu 3-1 Busujju

Busujju Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula

6th December: