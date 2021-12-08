For the next two league fixtures, KCCA will be without forward Sadat Anaku, defenders Musa Ramathan and Innocent Wafula as well as midfielder Ashraf Mugume.

The quartet has been suspended by Fufa over their conduct in the 2-2 draw with Vipers at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Sunday.

Coach Morley Byekwaso has also been fined by the FA over his comments in the post-match presser while goalkeeping coach Moses Oloya has been sternly warned.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has found KCCA FC quartet of Ashraf Mugume, Innocent Wafula, Ramathan Musa and Sadat Anaku guilty of attacking Assistant Referee Dick Okello in the game against Vipers SC on 5th December 2021 at St. Mary’s Stadium…,” read part of the statement.

The four will serve a two match ban and also have a suspended fine of UGX 500,000 each.



“Goalkeeping Coach, Moses Oloya has been issued with warning and cautioned about incidents that put the game into disrepute. KCCA FC will also pay a fine of UGX 1M for failure to tame its fans who threw water bottles to the field of play in the 35th minute.”

In that regard, they will miss games at home to Police FC and away to SC Villa on December 10 and 18 respectively.

During the match, the four players were singled out for protesting Bobosi Byaruhanga late equaliser claiming it hadn’t crossed the line.