Masaza Cup 2021 | Muganzirwaza Group

Wednesday, December 8 Games:

Mawogola Vs Buddu – 12 PM

Butambala Vs Busujju – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

The Muganzirwaza group will officially climax on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 with the two final games at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District.

2016 champions Buddu face Mawogola in the early kick off at noon before Butambala will square up with Busujju.

Coming to these two games, three teams; Buwekula (7 points), Buddu (7 points) and Butambala (4 points) have realistic chances of progressing to the last eight stage.

Permutations:

For Buwekula to progress, they need a draw from the Butambala and Busujju clash or a clear cut victory from Busujju to frustrate Butambala.

Butambala can make it to the quarter finals if they win by a margin of four or more goals against already eliminated Busujju.

Any victory for Butambala short of four or less goals will still see Buwekula through.

Mawogola in action against Butambala

Buddu’s chances:

Victory or a stalemate for Buddu will see them progress to the quarter finals.

Buddu needs at least point to make it to 8 points and top the group on the road to the quarter finals.

If there is a shocker and Mawogola edges Buddu, there could be mathematical equations to see who progresses.

“We shall approach the game against Butambala like any other match. We need to finish honourably” Adam Masembe, team manager for Busujju revealed.

Butambala’s head coach Emuron Recoba believes they have the character to score at will and progress.

“We shall be calm as we look for the goals because we need to progress with a good number of goals scored” Recoba noted.

After the two matches in Muganzirwaza group, action will swing to Bulange group where there are four teams; Kyaggwe, Busiro, Buvuma and Bugerere.

All Results:

1st December:

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Butambala Busujju 1-5 Buwekula

2nd December:

Butambala 1-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buwekula 2-2 Buddu

4th December:

Buddu 3-1 Busujju

Busujju Mawogola 1-2 Buwekula

6th December: