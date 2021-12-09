Friday Dec 10, 2021 3pm

Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kavumba R. Grounds –Wakiso (Live on Sanyuka TV)

KCCA FC Vs Police FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

Gaddafi FC Vs SC Villa, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja

Tooro United FC Vs BUL FC, Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal

Arua Hill assistant coach Sadiq Ssempigi says they are not undermining Soltilo Bright Stars based on their poor run so far as the two meet in the league on Friday.

The Stars host the Kongolo at Kavumba aiming to pick just their second season win in nine games.

Arua Hill players celebrate their goal over Busoga United during the 1-0 win on the road (Credit: David Isabirye)

Speaking to the club media, Ssempigi admits it will be a tough game away from home as his side attempt to make it three wins in as many games in succession.

“We can’t look at their performance and position and think it will be an easy game,” said Ssempigi.

“Even our form hasn’t been good and we want to stretch our winning streak.

“For now, the target is to collect as many points as possible so that we are caught in the fight for survival in the second round.”

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte in action for Arua Hill against Onduparaka during the West Nile derby

With Alfred Leku doubtful as he is with the national team in Tanzania, Samuel Ssekamatte will lead the line against his former masters in what will be his first game against Soltilo Bright Stars since leaving the club last season.

Meanwhile, Simon Peter Mugerwa still maintains mistakes from previous outings have been ironed and the team is ready to win their second game.

Soltilo Bright Stars XI Vs Busoga United (Credit: David Isabirye)

The hosts have no James Angu who is on examination leave and so Nelson Senkatuka will be tasked with looking for the desired goals.

A win will lift Stars from the relegation zone for the first time this season while Arua Hill will climb to 5th on the table with maximum points.