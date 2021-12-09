Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group: Thursday, December 9 Games:

Busiro Vs Bugerere – 12 PM

Kyaggwe Vs Buvuma – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe

The third group (Bulange) during he on-going Airtel Masaza Cup 2021 tournament will get into action on Thursday, December 9 with a double header at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Busiro takes on Bugerere during the early kick off at noon before Kyaggwe shall face Buvuma in the subsequent game.

These four teams checked in at Njeru on Wednesday, 8th December 2021 following the successful completion of action in Muganzirwaza group.

Bugerere checked in first at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Bugerere was the first to arrive at the center where all the teams are accommodated and all matches have been played since match day one.

They were followed by Busiro, Kyaggwe and the islanders Buvuma.

The teams held successful training session on the astro-turf play ground to have a feel of the surface and well as conduct recovery drills.

The players and officials from all these four teams were then taken through the vital orientation exercise under the camp chairperson Festus Kirumira as well as Vincent “Titi Camara” Tumusiime.

Njeru camp head Festus Kirumira briefs the players in Bulange group at the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament on Wednesday night

We expect you to behave professionally at all the times you are here at Njeru. Please respect the COVID-19 SOP’s of social distancing, face mask wearing and regular sanitizing. We wish you a tranquil stay in Njeru and may the best team win. Festus Kirumira, head of Njeru camp – Masaza Cup 2021

Vincent Tumusiime lectures the players in Bulange group after professional conduct and lifestyle living

“We are set for action. We shall approach game by game with the target of maximum points the main agenda per match played until the prime objective of lifting the title” Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Kyaggwe revealed.

Ssekabuuza was last season at Gomba and guided the Lions to their 5th crown.

Bugerere team players in training at FUFA Technical Cente, Njeru

This year’s tournament already has four teams that have made it to the quarterfinals; Ssingo, Buluuli, Buddu and Buwekula.

After Bulange group, the final group matches will be played in Butikiro group that will be followed by the quarter and semi-finals shortly Christmas Day.

The date for the final will be communicated by the Kingdom of Buganda, as blessed and wished by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II.

Bulange group | Masaza Cup 2021

