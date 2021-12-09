Masaza Cup 2021 | Bulange Group:

Thursday, December 9 Games:

Busiro Vs Bugerere – 12 PM

Kyaggwe Vs Buvuma – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

Busiro Ssaza Football team patron Daniel Bakaki has pledged $ 100 (at least Shs 370,000) for every goal scored for his side at the Masaza Cup 2021.

Bakaki made the pledge as Busiro entered the FUFA Technical Center residential camp for the championship where they are pooled in Bulange group alongside Bugerere, Kyaggwe and islanders Buvuma.

The team led by head of technical Thomas Moore, head coach Simon Ddungu and assistant Ronald Ssali checked in at Njeru on Wednesday evening.

“We are set for action, starting with Bugerere. The moorale is high and given the promise by our patron, we shall die alittle for success as we target the trophy” Moore revealed.

Busiro players in a prayer session after training at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday evening

They also trained for one hour to have a feel of the astro turf at Njeru and relax the bodies as well before the orientation programme for all teams by the local organizing committee.

Guest mentor Tumusiime (Titi Camara) educated the players about professionalism, life after football tips and general life etititques (life style living and conduct).

Busiro opens their campaign against Bugerere on Thursday, 9th December 2021 at noon in the first of the double headers matches on the day.

Busiro team training at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday

Pre tournament favourites Kyaggwe shall play Buvuma in the second game at 3 PM.

So far, Buluuli, Ssingo (Masengere Group) as well as Buddu and Buweekula (Muganzirwazza Group) have qualified for the quarter finals.

Buluuli who led Masengere group shall face Muganzirwaza runners up Buweekula in the quarter final duel.

Buddu will battle Ssingo in the other quarter final.

The tournament defending and record champions Gomba (with 5 titles) failed to qualify from the group hurdle.

Daniel Bakaki (left) with Thomas Moore